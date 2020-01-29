Everything you need to know about Bombay Business Conclave 2020

NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business is back with the 4th edition of its flagship event, Bombay Business Conclave.

Started in 1999 as a centre under the School of Business Management by the Director Professor Seema Mahajan, the school was established to assist family owned firms to be in line with professional organizations.

With an Alumni base of 4000 plus entrepreneurs from a family business background, in the last 14 years the School has taken serious initiatives and has developed expertise in Family Business and Entrepreneurship Management.

Its main aim is to groom young business leaders and heirs of family businesses to manage, develop and sustain their family’s legacy for future generations. In order to enhance the leadership skills, the School launched Bombay Business Conclave, a fest organized solely by the undergraduate students of the School, in 2017.

Bombay Business Conclave provides a platform for the students to come forth to fraternize, and express their varied hobbies and passions. The opportunities are endless not only for the participants but also for the audience, as they would be exposed to new arenas that they wish to venture into. In the past editions, Bombay Business Conclave has witnessed huge participation and meets an audience of 6000 students in total.

It has managed to attract great artists and celebrities like comedians Sorabh Pant, Sapan Verma and Nishant Suri. Bombay Business Conclave has not only been a fervour of spirit but a platform that witnesses great talents every edition.

This year’s Bombay Business Conclave hopes to be bigger and larger than any of the editions before it and hence offers 3 different categories of events; sports, business and cultural. The audience and participants will also be able to witness comedian Akash Gupta perform live on 31st January 2020 for the fest.

This year’s edition of Bombay Business Conclave is going to be held on 28th to 31st January 2020 at NMIMS University, Mumbai. This year’s fest promises to be filled with fun so make sure to register soon.