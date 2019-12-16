Environment Department - Government of Maharashtra supports ECOMO Eco Footprint 2020

Mumbai: EcoMo Footprint 2020 is supported by the Environment Department - Government of Maharashtra. It is an event conceptualized, curated and organized by Gratitude Entertainment and Media Inc. The event aims at creating awareness about achieving Environment Sustainability in different sectors.

The event will take place at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 18th December. Esteemed Panelist for the event are Raveena Tandon- Actor and major supporter of Women Empowerment movement, Shri Kalikesh Singh Deo - Member of Parliament 16th Lok Sabha (2nd Term), Mr. Sudhir Nayar - MD Cisco India Pvt Ltd, Mr. Shuja Ahmad Shekh – CEO Rakyan Beverages Pvt Ltd, and Amrita Bhattacharya – Environment Campaigner - Save the Aarey movement.

The panelist will collectively discuss challenges, best practices, and roadmap in their respective fields to reduce ecological footprints. The event aims to highlight various strategies like Prevention, Preparations for Reuse, Recycling, Recovery technologies (particularly for energy) and safe disposal amongst other practices to achieve Environmental Sustainability.

The event will be attended by various Industry Leaders, Policymakers, Administrators, Celebrities and Influencers. EcoMo has Cwaty – World’s first virtual influencer for animal welfare as its first guest.

There will also be a live demonstration of PET machines and reverse vending machines showcased by Sponsor of the Event Mr. Abhay Bedi. EcoMo Eco Footprints 2020 has been conceptualized to bring change-makers from different walk of life on a common platform to share their journey and vision that has resulted in actual change in Environment.

Environment Sustainability is the need of the hour. Awareness and well-identified actionable from various Sectors, regulatory bodies, Influencers as well as Individuals are required. EcoMo strives to initiate a movement to get everyone together and collectively take responsibility to make this happen.