Eminence Business Media’s 3rd Annual Pharma Project & Portfolio Management Summit 2020” – A huge success!

Eminence Business Media’s “3rd Annual Pharma Project & Portfolio Management Summit 2020” concluded on January 23rd & 24th, 2020 at Hotel Hilton, Mumbai. The theme of the summit was “Grooming Project & Portfolio Management teams for opportunities & uncertainties”. The event was an outstanding success with 100+ delegates attending the summit with I2E Consulting, Innoventic Research & Business & Product Dossier Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. partnering the event.

The two-day event ensured the continuous engagement of the audience, speakers and exhibitors through various networking activities and discussions with regards to the ever–evolving challenges of the pharmaceutical companies related to project & portfolio management and how to overcome those challenges.

The event saw as many as 17+ sessions & a panel discussion over the two days, attended by the CEO’s, MD’s, CXO’s, Presidents, Sr. VP’s, VP’s, Directors, Associate Directors & Functional Heads of Project Management, Portfolio Management, R&D & IP teams of the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

The day started with Ms. Guneet Kaur Hayer, Managing Director, Eminence Business Media welcoming all the delegates & thanking all the partners for their contribution towards the event. She also spoke about Eminence Business Media’s initiative towards women empowerment via Remarkable Women Camaraderie and girl child education.

The event was inaugurated with the opening remarks by Mr. Debasish Mitra– Vice President Project Management, Cipla in the presence of various eminent personalities from the Pharma Industry. The opening remarks were followed by the presentations by the chairperson & speaker Mr. John Robert, Sun Pharma; Mr. Jayesh Khatri, Enaltec Labs; Mr. Sandeep Kumar, ProductDossier Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Srini Srinivasan, PMI India; Mr. Anand Sinha, Innoventic Research & Business; Ms. Princy Achankunju, Lupin; Dr. Gazala Khan Koticha, Novartis; Mr.Purab Jajoo, Dr. Reddy’s & Mr. Manish Gumber, Cipla.

After receiving multiple feedbacks from the delegates that panel discussions are usually too formal & mostly useless, Eminence Business Media created more relaxed atmosphere by using high stools instead of formal seatings. More relaxed body language during the panel discussion helped delegates open up into conversations with panel members during the session and was appreciated by everyone. The panel was moderated by Dr. Mahendra Shiradkar, Mylan & the panel members included Mr. Sudhir Nambiar, Hikal; Mr. Milind Wakaskar, L&T Infotech & Ms. Princy Achankunju, Lupin. Event also witnessed highly interactive sessions like working tables where delegates were masters of their own sessions while Mr. Rohit Shinde, Lupin; Mr. Phanindra Akella, Syngene; Mr. Prasad Joshi, Wockhardt & Mr. Jayesh Khatri, Enaltec Labs helped them arrive at the right solutions to the case studies issues.

The day two of the event included presentations by Dr. Laila Fatima, Dr. Reddy’s; Dr. Paras Vasanani, Kashiv Biosciences; Dr. Archana Badhwar, Cipla;; Mr. Arunkumar Mantri, Mankind Pharma; Mr. Abhishek Mittal, GSK consumer & a masterclass by Mr. Umesh Kunte, Pharma & Medical Concepts Pvt. Ltd resulting into a standing ovation for him.

Based on the advice that no presentations can cover the communication lag between the project & portfolio management teams & to overcome that, Eminence Business Media organized a unique moot court session led by Dr. Bharati Nadkarni – Appropriate IP Services as the judge & jury, , Dr. Laila Fatima- Dr. Reddy’s, Dr. Paras Vasanani- Kashiv Biosciences were advocating project & portfolio management teams respectively while Mr. Jayesh Khatri- Enaltec Labs & Dr. Mahendra Shiradkar – Mylan witnessing the real time responsibilities between these two highly important teams on the day 2 of the event.

A special networking session was also arranged on day 2 for all the attendees where they interacted with each other and the partners also presented their solutions & services to the attendees.

Eminence Business Media maintaining the uniqueness in their event activities as always, celebrated the 71st Republic Day with all the delegates by wearing ethnic clothes as one big family together.

The event was concluded with the closing remarks by Mr. John Robert, AVP Project Management, Sun Pharma followed by a group photo of all attendees.

Do not miss the future events of Eminence Business Media. Follow Facebook and Twitter pages to stay updated.

Facebook: Eminence Business Media

Twitter: @ebm_media