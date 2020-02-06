Eminence Business Media presents Pharma Authors Roundtable at JW Marriott, Mumbai

Eminence Business Media organized “Pharma Authors Roundtable” on January 22nd, 2020 at Hotel JW Marriott, Mumbai inviting all the young writers & authors to present their ideas, success stories, case studies on how did they manage/handle a project successfully. This event was Eminence Business Media’s initiative towards creating a platform for established & new authors to get their names featured as the co-author of an upcoming book on project management by Mr. John Robert.

The roundtable was led by Ms. Guneet Kaur Hayer, MD, Eminence Business Media. She set the expectations & rules for idea presentation & final paper submissions.

The event witnessed a gathering of like-minded experts sharing their unique ideas and success stories in the presence of Mr. John Robert, AVP Project Management, Sunpharma & author of 3 very successful books on project & portfolio management.

Mr. John Robert also shared his thoughts on how to be a successful author and what does it take to get your book published. He shared his ideas of his upcoming book and how to co-author it.

The event concluded with a group photo of all the attendees at the event.

