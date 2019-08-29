Embracing innovation -The way ahead! 2019 & beyond!

Organised by Exito Events, “The 8th Edition of the BFSI Innovation and Technology Summit 2019” had more than 85+ delegates in attendance. The theme of the conference was embracing innovation & understanding the evolving role of technology and its impact within organizations & how it is transforming the industry at its core by strengthening some existing products and services, disrupting others & creating new opportunities that can be professionally leveraged.

With the BFSI platform being 7 editions strong, & a strong following of loyalists within the BFSI community, the 8th Edition addressed some very relevant trending discussions across all sectors within the BFSI industry purview, to name a few being - Digital revolution within the sector & a seamless customer experience across offline to online, Customer experience as the next big game changer, Technologies that are disrupting the sector and impact & subsequent opportunities that can be leveraged,

The speakers and presenters covered a wide range of topics via keynotes, panel discussions and partner presentations across subjects of Fintech technologies like big data analytics, RPA, digital lending, cloud computing, artificial intelligence & machine learning, blockchain and phygital. The agenda also packed some powerful presentations showcasing Cutting edge & ready to adopt BFSI solutions by Commvault, Ixia Solutions, Shro Solutions & nCipher & the other star speakers line up in attendance were-

· Amitabh Rajan, Chairman at Reserve Bank of India Services Board,

· Amit Saxena, Global Deputy CTO at State Bank of India,

· Shivkumar Pandey, Group CISO at Bombay stock Exchange LTD,

· Utpal Chakraborty, Head- Artificial Intelligence at Yes Bank,

· Mayank Bhargava, CIO at DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Ltd.,

· Subhadip Saha, Head of Innovation - Mobility &Emerging Technologies at HDFC Bank,

· Vivek Zakarde, Head- Business Intelligence, Analytics & Data Warehouse at Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd,

· Prakash Bhatia, Head - Information Technology at Muthoot Housing Finance,

· Pinak Chakraborty, Senior Vice President of Technology- Digibank at DBS Bank, Abhishek Chandra, CIO at IIFL Wealth & Asset Management Ltd,

· Subramanyam Iyer, Senior Vice president & Head- Customer experience at DBS Bank,

· Zulkernain Mohammad Kanjariwala, Head IT at Doha Bank,

· Naveen Bachwani, Group head- customer experience, Edelweiss Financial Services,

· Manish V Shah, Senior Vice President & Head- Digital Platforms, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The conference also hosted the 8th BFSI Leadership Awards, an industry focus initiative to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution and achievements of the banking and finance technology professionals which included a total of 15 BFSI IT Leaders & 1 veteran award

All in all, the conference was very well received & the response encourages us at Exito Events to keep pushing the boundaries and doing more for the betterment of the industry as a whole

Some attendee feedback -

· Great event! Enjoyed the interactions with industry leaders and partners.

SVP & Head- Digital Platforms, Kotak Mahindra Bank

· A very good event, Keep the spirit up to spread knowledge to BFSI Stakeholders.

AVP IT, Axis Bank

· Thank you for organising this event to network and make us aware regarding solutions available and efficient implementation.

Head AI & ML, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company

· Thoughtfully organised event.

VP IT, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited

· Well organized event providing good coverage of topics & opportunity to interact with solution providers

DGM IT, General Insurance Corporation of India.

· Professionally organised Summit, Good work.

VP- IT, Zoroastrian Co-Operative Bank Limited

The dynamic participation of the fraternity consisting of the IT experts, leaders and over twenty solution providers at this edition, only sets the tone that the foray of digitization and rapid transformation in the field of banking, finance and insurance in India is only beginning and has a long, exhilarating way to go

This summit is one of the many several successful CXO initiatives driven by Exito across India enabling leaders to network, learn and uncover opportunities. For the year 2019, Exito has lined up some power packed platforms in the industries of manufacturing, pharmaceutical & SME sectors and the verticals of finance leaders, IT heads, marketing heads and human resources.

The 8th Edition of the BFSI Innovation & Technology summit might officially be over, but at Exito Events every single week is a BFSI week!

If you want to get to know and keep aware of the latest trends within the BFSI sector footsteps, as our in house production team keeps researching & bringing valuable insights and upcoming conferences, keep following our BFSI Blog at bfsiitsummit.com or get in touch with Anusha / Omar on 080 4952 2392 to know more.