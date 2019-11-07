DocRosh Global Solutions presents 1st Global Pharma Summit 2019

9th of November 2019 is going to witness The Global Pharmaceutical Conference at Hilton Mumbai International Airport, organized by ‘DocRoSh Global Solutions’. The theme being “Future of Pharma Industry: Innovation, Technology and Trend” of the summit focuses on attracting major partners and delegates from around the world. Partners like, ACG Worldwide, Esai Pharmaceutical LTD., Angle, Pharma Mantra, QBD International, Infra Control System, Lupin, PAR Pharma, Glenmark and many more are going to be a part of this large-scale event.

The conference is expecting established speakers in the industry who are from varied backgrounds having years of experience in the pharma industry. The delegates from around the world shall be making the most from this networking with fellow doctors, researchers, academicians and many more from the industry. Our Chief Guests Shri Dr. Harsh Vardhan (Hon’ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences), Shri Devendra Fadnavis (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra), Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar (Hon’ble Minister of Finance & Planning and Forests Departments of Maharashtra), Shri Eknath Shinde (Hon’ble Minister of PWD (MSRDC, Public Undertaking), Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra), Shri Dr. V G Somani (Drug Controller General India), Dr. Pallavi Darade (FDA Commissioner Maharashtra), Dr. Roshan Palewar – CEO & Global Pharma Leader DocRoSH Global Solutions; DocRoSh Health Pvt Ltd., Mr. Ranjit Barshikar – Quality Expert Consultant- MPP Geneva (United Nations) Mr. Milind Mangle - Board Member, Member Harvard Square; Director– Angle Consulting, Kalpeshkumar Vaghela - CEO – CSV, Sr. Data Integrity- GRC Consultant.

The conference is also expecting an audience of around 150+ people who will come to enrich their knowledge around the pharma industry. The other networking activities will include 1 round table discussion giving a chance to the attendees to talk about their opinions regarding the future of the pharma industry and also about the challenges they face in adopting new technologies. The 5 panels will include CEOs, presidents and other top management professionals of the companies to inspire many young academicians and researchers on how to proceed and be the next leader in the pharma industry.

Some of the sessions will include topics like Latest Trends in Formulation Development, the role of IoT, AR, VR, and AI, Different challenges and regulations in the pharmaceutical sector, sustaining quality in a highly competitive world, a path to leadership from the HR perspective and many more topics that gathered more interests among the delegates. The 30+ speakers will be sharing their experience on how to mould yourself according to new innovations and technologies in the industry.

For more details of the event, visit https://docroshglobal.solutions/