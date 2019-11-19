DocRoSh Global Solutions' Global Pharmaceutical conference concluded successfully

The Global Pharmaceutical conference held on 9th November 2019 at Hilton Mumbai International Airport, and organized by ‘DocRoSh Global Solutions’ as the “1st Global Pharma Summit” was a successful event in the global pharma industry. The theme of the summit that attracted the major partners and delegates from around the world was “Future of Pharma Industry: Innovation, Technology & Trend”. The delegates and event partners played an important role in the event’s success.

The chief guests, Mr. Ranjit Barshikar – CEO- QbD Internationals; Quality Expert Consultant- MPP Geneva (United Nations), Mr. Milind Mangle - Board Member, Member Harvard Square; Director– Angle Consulting, Kalpeshkumar Vaghela - CEO – CSV, Sr. Data Integrity- GRC Consultant made a good start to the conference by addressing the delegates on how they are helping to change the global pharmaceutical industry. The delegates from around the world made the most of this conference by networking with fellow doctors, researchers, academicians and many more from the industry.

The conference had an engaging audience of 130+ participants which made the event more interesting and helped many of them to gather some fruitful knowledge around the pharma industry. The other networking activities which included 1 round table discussion gave a chance to the attendees to talk about their opinions regarding the future of the pharma industry and also about the challenges they face in adopting new technologies. The 5 panels which include CEO’s, presidents and other top managers of the companies inspired many young academicians and researchers on how to proceed and be the next leader in the pharma industry.

Some of the sessions were Latest Trends in Formulation Development, the role of IoT, AR, VR, and AI, Different challenges and regulations in the pharmaceuticals sector, sustaining quality in a highly competitive world, a path to leadership from the HR perspective and many more topics that gathered more interest among the delegates. The 30+ speakers, from ACG World, Glenmark, Par Pharmaceutical & other top pharmaceuticals company, who are great leaders in this industry had a great discussion on how to mould yourself according to new innovations and technologies in the industry.

Major partners, ACG Worldwide & PRADO, Preclinical Research and Development Org. had a great deal with the event, as they were publicized so well that they are going to make good benefits in the future. At the event Dr. Reenu Yadav was awarded with the recognition of Excellence in Healthcare and Research, Dr. Simanchal Panda with (Young Scientist Award), Mr. Ajit Kumar Varma with (Young Scientist Award), Dr. Kalpana Pandey (Student Research Achievement Award), Dr. Rupali Tasgaonkar with (Eminent Contribution in Pharma Education & Research), Dr. Kiron Jathar with (Eminent Teacher Award), Ms. Reena Anchan with (Most Emerging Business Developer In Pharma), Dr. Pralhad Wangikar with (Pre-Clinical Research Excellence Award), Dr. Rakesh Somani with (Emerging Principal Of The Year 2019), Mr. Nitesh Chauhan with (Young Talent Award), Mr. Manish Deshmukh with (Outstanding Leadership in Interdisciplinary Research) have been honoured with the award. The event was at par as the insights and future of the Pharmaceutical industry were perfectly discussed which made every individual realize the current situation of the pharma industry. The event was concluded by DocRoSh Global Solutions who thanked each and every delegate, speakers, partners, and the organizing committee for this huge success.

By the great demand from the people who attended this event, DocRoSh may think for the 2nd Global Pharma Summit.

Till then, stay tuned for more info at https://docroshglobal.solutions/