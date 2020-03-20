DJLIT’s Harry Potter Extravaganza 2020 stupefied every wizard and witch successfully

The Hogwarts Express left King's Cross Station at 10 am sharp, on the 14th of March, 2020. A clique of wizards and witches were aboard the train including professors, students from D.J. Sanghvi as well as other colleges of Mumbai. Despite the pandemic that has seemingly disrupted the day to day activities of muggles, a buzzing mob of magical folks arrived at Platform 9 and three quarters for the Harry Potter Extravaganza.

The Extravaganza had simultaneous events taking place in the seminar hall, on the 3rd floor, and the drawing hall, on the 5th floor.In the seminar hall, a multi-round quiz was talking it's course. The quiz had four rounds in total. The first round was a presentation based questionnaire. 20 teams moved on to the second round, which was a magical crossword.

10 teams qualified for round three, which was our Time Turner round.Five teams qualified for round four.Round four was split into two subrounds. The first subround was a jigsaw sequence round. The second subround was the lightning round. The cumulative scores from the two subrounds of round four were considered to decide the winners.

The winners were awarded prizes well over worth 20K. The other four runner ups were awarded exciting prizes too.

Meanwhile, in Diagon Alley, on the 5th floor, there were interesting games, shops and everything you could find in a Wizard's Flea. Just near the entry gate was our very own Ollivander's Wand Shop, where everyone could pick out a finely crafted wand. We had our own form of quidditch- the quidditch pong. You've got mail was a dart game. We even had fandom shops in the flea. All in all, it was a magical event, and every visitor was awestruck.

The Harry Potter Extravaganza stupefied every wizard and witch that was on board the Hogwarts Express that day, and we as the DJ LIT family, were very proud of the event we pulled off.