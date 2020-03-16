DJLIT organizes Harry Potter Extravaganza 2020

DJLIT, the Literary Society of SVKM's Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering, is focussed mainly on providing a creative vent by organising innumerable events extending from numerous profile-building workshops, open mics, JAMs, Inter-college level fests to PAN India level events like Forums, MUNs and TEDx. The committee also handles the college newsletter which updates students about the various events taking place in the college in addition to regular editorial features.

After the massive success of our events like the open mic night and profile building workshop at the start of 2020, we are thrilled to present our third event, the Inter College Harry Potter Extravaganza. Not only will it include a Harry Potter quiz, which is the main event, but also a plethora of other engrossing and thrilling activities for all those participating.

With the fever of Harry Potter fandom refusing to weary down the fans, the quiz itself is expected to attract over 200 teams to covet the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and love for one of the biggest fantasy fandoms around the world! Various such quizzes are annually hosted with myriad events and activities to engage the audience and they have always been a huge success.

The fest is a celebration of art and culture, a competitive festival of its kind. It is a literature extravaganza with an amalgamation of all forms of art which gives an opportunity to experience in all its bravado.

The Harry Potter Extravaganza took place on Saturday, 14th March at 9am at DJ Sanghvi College of Engineering.