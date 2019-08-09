On 15 May the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its ‘Payment and Settlement Systems in India: Vision 2019–2021’, outlining the road map for the 3-year period spanning 2019 to 2021. The key milestones are focused on accelerating the growth of e-payment systems, both in terms of number of transactions and increased availability.

The Potential for Card Payments

Despite smartphone adoption and growth of UPI transactions, a major part of digital payments in India will continue to be driven by payment cards. The NCMC initiative in transport, innovative low-cost acceptance solutions and PPI interoperability will drive payment card transactions and issuance.

The Real-Time Payments Business

India is the world’s leading success story for consumer real-time payments and the enormous opportunity to drive mobile payments for all customer segments. Digital Payments South Asia 2019 will explore the challenges for banks and PSPs to build a viable business on UPI-based real-time payments.

The Outlook for Mobile Wallets

PPI interoperability was expected to be an industry game changer by connecting wallet customers to the payments ecosystem, without opening a bank account, and boosting acceptance of wallets by merchants. Results are slow so far. What is holding back the growth of the mobile wallet business and how can it be revived?

Competing against Cash

Digital payments businesses in India are growing rapidly. The volume of card payments transactions is increasing and UPI transactions are growing exponentially and yet cash in circulation has increased from the pre-demonetisation era (RBI data). Is there a lack of trust from customers and merchants or are there still not enough smartphones? Are digital payments, or onboarding processes too inconvenient? What is holding back digital payments in India?

Merchants and Digital Payments

While there are reports that merchant acceptance of digital payments is increasing, there is also research suggesting that many merchants in India are actively avoiding accepting digital payments when they could easily do so. The research suggests that incenting customers and merchants to adopt digital payments (specifically UPI) could provide a more effective push toward a more digital economy. What type of incentives are required and should these be offered by government, by commercial PSPs or a collaboration of both?

On 29-30 August 2019, APSCA India will organise Digital Payments South Asia at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai Hotel. The conference is one of the largest gatherings of card issuers and acquirers, mobile wallet companies, third-party payment providers, domestic and international payments schemes, e-payment services providers and payments experts focused on South Asian markets.

Digital Payments South Asia directly addresses the target objectives of RBI’s Payment and Settlement Systems in India: Vision – 2019-2021 and explores how these objectives can be achieved. This is an international conference that will examine these objectives from the Indian context as well as with reference to developments in other Asian markets.

Visit event website https://www.apsca.org/events/dpsa2019/info for more information.

Use code FPJDPSA to get a 10% discount on registration fee:

https://www.apsca.org/events/dpsa2019/registration

For business cooperation opportunities, please contact Abhijit Sengupta, Director of APSCA India at abhijit@apsca.org.