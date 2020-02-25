CWAT and ECOMO to organize ‘Celebrating Excellence in Philanthropy’ in Mumbai

CWAT and ECOMO are organizing an event called ‘Celebrating Excellence in Philanthropy’ at The Lalit, Mumbai.

The event is designed with the thought process of honouring senior philanthropists and encouraging and felicitating young philanthropists under the categories of Human Welfare, Animal Welfare, and Environment.

The honours and felicitations will be presented by The Nargis Dutt Foundation and Mrs Priya Dutt.

CEP (Celebrating Excellence in Philanthropy) aims at celebrating and showcasing the great work done by philanthropists in their respective fields and provides a platform for individuals as well as organizations to connect and grow a socially beneficial ecosystem.

At CEP, the performances are not only entertaining but a lot of focus has been given to highlight unique initiatives, creativity, and talent throughout the Acts. The performances are by differently- abled performers from Drzya Foundation.Another highlight of the evening will be a Ramp walk for Philanthropy where celebrities, Acid attack survivors and the LGBTQIA community come together for the fashion show to promote equality.

The designer of the fashion show is Deepti Bharwani and the show is choreographed by Nisha Harale.

CEP will also witness the introduction/launch of 4 socially impactful IP's - CWAT App (beta version), CWATY, ECOMO and TAG ME GREEN.

The CWAT APP is a first of its kind Social Impact Media app that makes the act of doing charity Free, Fun and Rewarding. The CWAT App has already more than 160+ NGO's supporting them. Visit www.cwat.in & @thecwatapp to know more about this initiative.

CWATY is the world's first digital animal influencer for animal welfare. She donates 100% of her profits to Animal NGO's in India. CWATY spreads awareness about Animal Laws and presently is promoting Feeders of Mumbai by shooting about their journey and challenges.Simply follow her @cwaty.official on Instagram to do animal welfare for FREE.

EcoMo is an Initiative by Gratitude Entertainment and Media Inc to make the Minds Green, launched on 18th Dec 2019. It aims at inculcating lifestyle changes in students through workshops, projects and activities. It also aims at making the premises Green through plantation, waste management etc. Check out @amrita_ecomo on Instagram to know more about this initiative.

Nargis Dutt Foundation is passionately working in the areas of health, education and women empowerment. Nargis Dutt Foundation has been working in the field of philanthropy for 40 years.

“TagMeGreen” campaign is an initiative of BuzzOnEarth Media powered by GAIA-The Earth Foundation. The campaign aims to raise awareness and community engagement on sustainability as part of Individual Social Responsibility. The campaign involves gamification of simple steps, which one can take for a greener and happier planet.

Many Dignitaries, Corporate Heads, NGO Heads and Celebrities are confirmed to grace the event and show their support to various causes.