Customer Privacy and Data Protection India Summit 2019

In a billion-strong nation, there are nearly 500 million active internet users and India’s online market is second to China. Internet penetration has grown in the last five years, thanks to the growth of start-ups, e-commerce companies and technology offerings across industries.

Urbanization, digitization and changing lifestyles have resulted in a growing demand amongst Indians for privacy and protection of the information they share, specifically on digital platforms. In the wake of recent developments and the Supreme Court holding 'Right to privacy' as a fundamental right lays the corner stone for a strong data privacy regime in India.

In answer to consumers’ increasing concern and scrutiny on how their data is being utilised, managed and secured by corporations, data privacy and protection regulations around the globe are fast changing and expanding.

The Customer Privacy and Data Protection India Summit will bring stalwarts from various industries under one roof to discuss and share thoughts and experiences about the evolving privacy and data protection regulatory regime in India.

