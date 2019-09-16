NACE International Gateway India Section is organizing CORCON 2019 - International Corrosion Conference and Expo during September 23 – 26, 2019 at CIDCO Convention Centre, Mumbai.

NACE International Gateway India Section has so far organised 20+ annual conferences on corrosion. The hallmark of CORCON series of corrosion conferences is the support NIGIS receives from the government, industry, academia, R&D and defence establishments across the corrosion fraternity

We are pleased to inform you that the following organisations have extended their support to CORCON:

· Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Govt. of India

· Ministry of Steel, Government of India

· The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)

· Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI).

· City and Industrial Development Corporation, Government of Maharashtra (CICDO)

CORCON will include:

18 Symposia on various aspects of corrosion representing total spectrum of corrosion related matters.

4 Plenary, and 24 Keynote talks by eminent international and Indian experts in each of the major conference symposia; 175+ oral presentations & 25 Posters

7 Technical Interactive Forums on specific issues / topics

About 75 Exhibits including 20 from abroad displaying products and technologies by manufacturers, industries and service providers in a special expo area.

Corrosion Awareness Awards ceremony.

CORCON, the annual conference and expo on corrosion science and engineering held in India, is the largest event of its kind in Asia, attracting participation from academic and research institutions, public and private sector organizations including defense establishments and professionals. This event offers an excellent platform for exchange of information on matters concerning corrosion, learning about existing and upcoming products and technologies and networking. Each year over 900 industry leaders from around the world come together at CORCON, in an effort to tackle corrosion issues, and inform participants of the latest solutions and methods. Last year during CORCON 2018 at Jaipur 869 delegates participation in this mega Corrosion event.

The technical Symposia topics for the conference:

• Cathodic and Anodic Protection

• Coatings, Linings and Thermal Insulation

• Corrosion in Chemical and Fertilizer Industries

• Corrosion in Petrochemical and Refineries Industries

• Corrosion in RCC Structures

• Corrosion Monitoring and Testing

• Internal Corrosion in Pipelines

• Marine Corrosion and Offshore

• Materials and Composites

• Microbial Corrosion and Inhibitors

• Power Plants and Utilities

• Corrosion in Defence Equipment & Facilities

• Corrosion in Automobiles and transportation industry

• Corrosion Control in Water Treatment Utilities

• Young Student Scientist Forum

• Direct Assessment Methodology Application

• Biomaterials Corrosion

• Corrosion in Oil and Gas

This event will also feature Technical Interactive Forums (TIF) on following topics:

Integrity Management for Coating and CP system, Interference and mitigation

Regulations and standards in corrosion

Corrosion Monitoring and Testing

Water Treatment

Delivering Performance through Optimum Coating Specifications

Corrosion Control in Concrete Structures

Corrosion Control in City Gas Distribution

The CORCON organising committee has planned a mega event, and we are confident that the delegates will find participating in CORCON 2019 is highly rewarding. For more information please write to info@naceindia.org, visit www.corcon.org contact Tel: 022-25797354