Consumer Insights & Analytics: Opportunity to Meet Cutting Edge CMI Experts

3rd Edition of Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit Overview
The 3rd Edition of Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit 2019 is exclusively curated for the Delhi region focusing on the dynamic NCR market. With an immensely successful and well received 2nd edition in Mumbai, the 3rd edition will bring the spotlight to the National Capital.
With shorter deadlines, tighter budgets, & fewer people, it seems like the only thing that’s abundant for many companies is data. This summit addresses the challenges of current ever evolving world & how to gain a competitive edge with the evolving customer expectations.
3rd Edition of Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit 2019 is getting together leading thinkers and business drivers together to share notes at an event exploring the frontiers of marketing strategy, consumer choice, product innovation and analytics in the dynamic and disruptive VUCA age with the newer digital tools available.
Quick Information:
· 3rd Edition of Consumer Insights & Analytics 2019: 22nd November 2019
· Venue : The Suryaa, New Delhi
· Speakers/Panelists : 30+ Industry Experts
· Who Should Attend: Managing Directors, Presidents, Directors, CEOs, Heads of Consumer Insights, Heads of Research & Insights, Heads of Data Analytics
· Forum Type : Paid Participation
· Contact Information :
Zoheb Mayariwala at zoheb@goldmancommunications.com or call on 9773636980
· For more Information : http://cxsummit.co.in/
· Organizer : Goldman Communications Pvt Ltd
Eminent Speakers:
· Manu Nada, Managing Director @Meyer India
· Neelima Burra, Country Marketing Director @ HP
· Subrahmanyam M V, Divisional Head Marketing CMI and Sales Planning @ Apollo Tyres Ltd
· Kapil Malhotra, Director & Head of Analytics - Asia, Middle East, North Africa @ PepsiCo
· Mayank Kapoor, Product Insights & Innovation Head - Mortein, SBP and Aerogard @ Reckitt
· Benckiser
· Amit Gupta, Vice President - Unified Delivery (Consulting & Analytics) @ Master Card
· Aditya Chowdhary, Vice President Analytics @ Diageo
· Dr. Vigneshwara, Professor, Dept. of Management Studies @ Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
· Dilpreet Singh, Head-CRM and Customer Analytics @ The Oberoi Group
· Bobby Chetal, Director Analytics @ Fortune 500 Finance Company
· Manish Motani, Director-Data Analytics @ Fortune 500 Finance Company
· Ram Jalan, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer @ Omaxe Limited
· Sandeep Kaimal, Vice President Business Consulting @ HSBC
· Sanket Raina, Head - Digital Marketing & Consumer Strategy @ Aviva India
· & many more…
Cumulative Post Show Report for 2018 & 2019: 2 Editions of Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit have brought together 250+ Delegates, 65+ Speakers & 14+ Partners. Professional Reach was over 2800+ & Digital Impression 12000+.
Why Attend Consumer Insights And Analytics Summit?
· The 3rd Edition Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit is made up of innovative learning & networking opportunities that keep even the most senior business leaders engaged. It is an intimate environment that creates connections which become long-term partnerships
· You will experience inspiring keynote addresses, in-depth case studies, structured networking & interactive discussion groups
· Benchmark amongst industry peers on current trends & scope for the future
· The consultative one-to-one business meetings between attendees & solution providers are carefully scheduled throughout the summit to meet your specific business needs
Key topics of discussion
· Branding & the Brain: The neuroscience behind Consumer Buying Decisions.
· Influencing Consumer Emotions for Business Success using Analytics, AI & Machine Learning
· Crystal – Gazing the Future of Technologies while evaluating Data Privacy v/s CMI
Why Partner?
· Industry Leading Show
· Focused Customer Experience Market
· Become a Visionary
· Tangible ROI
· Maximum Exposure
At 3rd Edition Consumer Insights & Analytics Summit, benchmark amongst industry peers, network with senior professional from Insights & Analytics Domain, connect with speakers on their expertise, meet top Solution Providers, get introduced to expert partners, initiate collaborations with sponsors for future venture…and so much more all under one roof.
Stay tuned for more updates on speakers & activities..!
Join us in Delhi for quick-paced & high-energy agenda drives; multi-dimensional thinking & rapid exposure to new ideas to recharge your approach & refresh your toolkit.
