C&B Forum to provide valuable insights on crafting your Pay Equity Strategy

As the cost and risk of C&B programs have witnessed a constant hike, employers are now on the look for new and innovative ways to improve productivity and engagement. During the 90s, most European and US organizations took the world by storm but in current times, it’s the turn of Indian Companies and their Asian counterparts to increase their global footprint.

As the global economy becomes integrated, companies are grappling with countless challenges ranging from diverse economic environments to varied cultural nuances. In such a scenario, compensation and benefits programs have emerged to be a key challenge for employers today. While a lot can be learned from global multinationals and their best practices, there are innumerable opportunities and challenges that are unique to an emerging economy such as India.

Emerging HR presents an annual Compensations and Benefits forum, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on March 6th, designed to bring a unique opportunity to gain fresh insights into areas such as total rewards management, engagement, motivation, and retention of employees.

Come and find the answers to all the questions about which reward category has the biggest impact on work engagement, or what the main reward and recognition strategies to engage and retain talent are. This ‘invitation-only’ forum allows senior executives in this space to experience a focused and dedicated opportunity to gain lessons learned from their peers, identify potential partners and service providers, and develop strategies for remaining competitive and adaptable in their rewards, recognition programs, well-being programs, ancillary benefits, and overall compensation offerings.

The Theme is “THE JUGGLING ACT OF FUTURE PROOFING YOUR BENEFITS PACKAGE”.

C&B Forum is proud to partner with Platinum Partner Zoho, Financial Wellness Partner Early Salary & Panel Partner Kaarva and Media Partner Free Press Journal.

For Delegate Registration / Partnership, contact shantanu@programicasia.com