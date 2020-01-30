Business Analyst Innovation Day 2020 in Mumbai

Nowadays, Business Analysts (BAs) have emerged to have an important role in bridging the gap between technology and business with data analytics. Business Analysts have multiple roles such as a team lead, user experience designer, technical analyst, change manager, product owner or business ambassador.

Business Analyst Innovation Summit 2020 will discuss about how business analysis practitioners can give effective solutions in the successful implementation of the project. The event organized by 1.21GWS, is scheduled on 31 January 2020 at Peninsula Grand Hotel, Mumbai.

Event will include:

1) Conference Overview - Nitesh, Partner & Managing Consultants - Digital Transformation 1.21GWS

2) Agile BA in Financial Services (Investment Banking/Capital Markets/Funds) - Rahul Jakar, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3) BA is an internal mirror to any organisation, Strategic analysis is one of the key functions in BA domain - Alok Sengupta, Head, Director-Business Development, MSD

4) Marketing and Branding the role of a BA - Aruna Mahesh, Director,Global Insurance Services Leader - Business & Innovation, Capgemini

5) 10 point design thinking philosophy for process and systems - Pallab Bhattacharya, Associate Director Business Excellence & Data Science, Edelweiss Financial Services

6) Becoming a high performing Business Analyst - Naveen Bansal, Associate Director, Cipla

7) Data and the BA service

8) BAs transforming the customer experience

9) Measuring BA performance