Broken Compass presents The Binge Hunt

Broken Compass is a boutique travel company based out of Mumbai. We provide a wide range of customised traveling solutions: tailor-made holidays for individuals, families or small groups, thematic group trips and trips for special occasions. We also plan off sites for Corporates, Colleges and Schools. Basically, we are experts in planning any sort of holiday / getaway for enthusiasts who wish to go to off-beat or unheard off locations.

Apart from sending people off on their dream holidays, we also organise interesting activities and events in the city. Our signature event is the annual Broken Compass Treasure Hunt. In the last six years, we’ve had four successful treasure hunts as Signature Broken Compass events and three special themed Treasure Hunts. Our treasure hunt events are a mix of trivia of the neighbourhood, a test of resilience, on the feet thinking and time and money management skills. Only then you are deemed worthy of the treasure that’s in store. It’s a game of survival and wit. Below are the links for more information on the previous editions of our signature treasure hunts.

· Broke in Bandra (2014) – (http://bit.ly/1lpT9yd)

· A-Maze in SoBo (2016) - (http://bit.ly/2cdDaDH)

· Bandra Bandits (2017) – (http://bit.ly/2EtkZFi)

· #SQUADGOALS (2018) - (https://bit.ly/2MOb7MG)

The theme for the next edition of our treasure hunt is a phenomenon that has redefined entertainment and people from all age groups glued to their screens – NETFLIX. Aptly titled “The Binge Hunt”, this treasure hunt will be held on the 14th of March, from 4.30 pm onwards, in Juhu, covering various landmarks in this upmarket enclave.

There will be 10-15 teams participating in The Binge Hunt; each team representing their favourite Netflix show (from the list below). The age of the participants will be 18 years & above. With a meagre amount of money at their disposal, the participants will have to rely on their wits, find their way through a labyrinth of clues and prove themselves to be the greatest binge watcher to come out as the winner! While the theme and team names are based on popular Netflix shows, one doesn't need to have watched those shows or be binge watchers!

Registrations for the event are easy-peasy:

- Form a team of 3 OR register as an individual.

- Team registrants: Pick your Team Name from the list below.

- Individual registrants: Choose your top 3 preferred team names from the list below, but your final team name can only be guaranteed & assigned on the day your team is put together. You will be informed of the same prior to the event.

List of team names to choose from:

Stranger Things, Money Heist, Lucifer, Narcos, Black Mirror, 13 Reasons Why, Sacred Games, Queer Eye, Orange is the New Black, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sherlock, Suits, Gossip Girl, Lost & Sex Education.

If you really, really want to register, but have some doubts, call / WhatsApp Broken Compass on + 91 7506071812 or drop us an email on info@brokencompass.in