Billennium Divas Fund announces its flagship Knowledge Series at Ahmedabad

In continuation to our commitment towards empowering and encouraging more women to take the entrepreneurial route and to support them with the best able mentors and investors from across the country, we are delighted to present you the 4th Edition of Women Power 2019 at EDII, Ahmedabad. It’s the second event this year as a part of their roadshow this year which is a unique one Day Conference with an objective of bringing women thought leaders under one roof, to share their expertise and innovations and create a collaborative environment to build a strong empowered community. Women Power 2019 is a platform which provides an opportunity to Women led / cofounded start-ups to gain expertise, learn and understand the tools, new challenges and solutions for creative ideas and strategies through series of interactive session, panel discussion as well as an opportunity to pitch your startup to investors and mentor community.
Key highlights of Women Power 2019:
♦ Interact, Network and Engage with more than 200+ Women Entrepreneurs, leaders & Change Makers.
♦ Know How Women Entrepreneurs are Changing Industries with Innovation!
♦ Growth Hacking in Business; What it takes in Building an empowered community to grow!
♦ Fireside chat on how Government is now extending greater support and push for Women Entrepreneurs!
♦ Investors Perspective on Women Led / Co-Founded Startups and how they are betting big!
♦ Top 10 selected Startups to get an opportunity to pitch at the “PowerPitch” Session in front of an esteemed Mentor / Investor panel.
The objective of Women Power 2019 is to try decoding a few of these at this forum and seeing today's womaniya and her journey as a thought leader. It's a platform for bringing women leaders together to connect and be heard, to support and inspire each other to be impactful leaders and to propel their businesses forward.
This invitation-only event brings together the most sought-after women leaders, women entrepreneurs, startup investors, media, enterprise partners, and mentors to support female founders through participatory presentations, Panel discussions, and more. Engage with more than 200+ savvy Women Entrepreneurs / Leaders with diverse backgrounds, passions, and pursuits for a day of candid conversations, provocative thinking, innovative business ideas, and workable solutions to your business growth challenges.
Women Power 2019 boasts of elite women thought leaders and policy makers such as our The Chief Guest, Ms. Anju Sharma IAS, Principal Secretary – Government of Gujarat along with eminent personalities such as Ms. Shweta Shalini – Chief Evangelist, Billennium Divas, Fund, Advisor to the CM, Government of Maharashtra, and is a government policy implementation expert who has ushered in a new era of politics, Dr. Falguni Vasavada-Oza, Professor & Chair Strategic Management – MICA, Ms. Asha Chaudhary, Founder – Kids Book Café, Ms. Pavani Bakeri Agarwal, Entrepreneur & Past Chair – FICCI Flo, Ms. Zenobia Khodaiji – Corporate Trainer & Life Coach, Ms. Raksha Bharadia, Founder – Bonobology Media, Mr. Vinayak Burman – Founding Partner, Vertices Partners, Mr. Munir Thakor, Founding Member - Ahmedabad Angel Network, Mr. Anshul Dave, CEO – Oceans Bridge LLP, Ms. Neha Jain, Co-Founder & Director – Z Nation Labs, Mr. Satya Ranjan Acharya – Senior Faculty, EDII, Mr. Hiranmay Mahanta - Honorary Director, GTU Innovation Council, Ms. Khushboo Sharma, Founder – Zero Gravity Communications, and a many more women thought leaders will be present at the event.
Women Power 2019 has gained tremendous support from high profile organizations as “Partners” such as Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Vertices Partners, Mirah Belle, TiE Ahmedabad, FICCI Flo, Naman Angels India Foundation, Z Nation Labs, ah!Ventures, Oceans Bridge, Sridham Investments, JITO, SME WORLD, Free Press Journal, Ahmedabad Angel Network, Woman TV, Zoom Start India, Re-Desyn, and many more supporting to make this event a benchmark in empowering women entrepreneurs and thought leaders across the country inturn celebrate Women entrepreneurship in style and grace. The event has been creating a major buzz through various social media channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/thebillenniumdivas and our Website link - Women Power 2019.
For more information or register for this event, kindly visit http://tinyurl.com/yxq4kyo6 or contact the organizers on pitch@billenniumdivas.com / Mr. Bhavesh Kothari (Co-Founder & Director) +919820436076.
