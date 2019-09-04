Billennium Divas Fund announces its flagship Knowledge Series at Ahmedabad

Key highlights of Women Power 2019:

♦ Interact, Network and Engage with more than 200+ Women Entrepreneurs, leaders & Change Makers.

♦ Know How Women Entrepreneurs are Changing Industries with Innovation!

♦ Growth Hacking in Business; What it takes in Building an empowered community to grow!

♦ Fireside chat on how Government is now extending greater support and push for Women Entrepreneurs!

♦ Investors Perspective on Women Led / Co-Founded Startups and how they are betting big!

♦ Top 10 selected Startups to get an opportunity to pitch at the “PowerPitch” Session in front of an esteemed Mentor / Investor panel.