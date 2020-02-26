Benchmark your HSE standard at 4th Annual HSE Strategy Summit India 2020

India's focus on occupational safety and health has largely been confined to only few sectors, not covering a major share of its working population. In India, only 15.8% of the work force is employed in the organized sector. Under such a situation, there is an urgent need for the country to adopt a wide - ranging framework to ensure safety at the workplace. A comprehensive legislation, enforcement of compliance through market linked incentives and disincentives and greater demand in employment marketplace will bring the country one step closer to a safer environment at work. It's a myth that only good and affluent enterprises have a good HSE management. Truth of the matter is that good HSE management helps an organization in achieving its goal of excellence.

HSE is an input rather than a by - product for successful ventures; public or private, formal or informal. In the current scenario, extra precaution needs to be paid on workplace accidents as they are very costly and disastrous and directly associated with limb, life and degradation of environment.

After the tremendous success of last three editions, the 4th Annual HSE Strategy Summit India 2020, brings together experts from all over the country to share new ideas, process improvements, technological advancements, and innovative applications to enhance HSE performance. Our goal is to reach beyond the industry by introducing presentations, special topical sessions, and networking opportunities unavailable anywhere else. Our technical programme will reflect the diverse perspectives and concerns of our attendees.

KEY TOPICS OF DISCUSSION

1. HSE resilience - Creating a culture of prevention

2. EHS compliances - A legal expert's view

3. Process Safety & Risk Management

4. Accident investigation; Reducing error and influencing behaviour

5. How should safety leaders understand-and navigate-the growing role of sustainability in corporate life?

WHY SHOULD YOU ATTEND?

1. Map out the latest emerging strategies that will help your HSE process reach the next level

2. Gain in-depth guidance on latest solutions being adopted to combat HSE issues

3. Understand the specific guidelines on Health and Safety requirements

4. Share best practices on various aspects of HSE

5. Network with India's top regulatory and HSE experts

