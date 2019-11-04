Be The Leader You’d Follow! – Corporate Leaders’ Exclusive Meet

Morpheus Enterprises presents Exclusive 2nd Edition of Leadership Summit and Awards, 2019. It is scheduled on 22nd November in Novotel, Juhu. (Registrations & Nomination for Awards Open)

After the first successful edition of this Summit, Morpheus is geared up to associate with many top brands in the country today for its 2nd Edition. Great Leaders don’t set out to make a difference. It’s never about the role-always about the goal and the key to successful leadership is influence, not authority.

Influential leaders from Top Corporate firms will address much needed issues and discuss on topics like

· Navigating the World of Leadership- Fitting In and Standing Out

· Best version of yourself- Enabling yourself to thrive

· Identifying, Highlighting and Developing the Leader Within You

· Work and Life Balance 2.0: The Shift to Whole Living

· Panel Discussion: Everyday Mentoring, Growth & Collaboration

And more…

Harjeet Khanduja (Vice President Human Resources for Reliance Jio); Sharmin Davar (Former Vice President Sales & Leasing for Arihant Superstructures Ltd); Sonali Mungale (Director - Human Resources for MasterCard); Aparna Sharma (Author, Former Country Head Human Resources for Lafarge India); Dr. Ankita Sigh (Vice President and Global Head of HR for CIGNEX Datamatics); SHALINI SINGH (Chief- Corporate Communications & Sustainability for Tata Power); ARPAN BASU (General Manager & Head Communications for Coca-Cola India & South West Asia); and more are some of the prominent corporate personalities who will have interactive dialogues with the audience at this platform.

This Summit is for Current Leaders, Aspiring Leaders and Future Leaders from any business vertical and industries. There are appealing Award Categories in which the professionals/organizations can nominate and represent themselves for their achievements and contribution to their Companies, Society and Economy.

For more information about the conference you can visit: http://www.leadershipsummit.co.in

Registrations and Nominations are accepted on the website. For direct queries and registrations write to sadaf@morpheusin.com; deeba@morpheusin.com; ruchita@morpheusin.com