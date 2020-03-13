AspiringShe 4th Edition 2020 casts yet another spell at Mumbai

AspiringShe, a platform with a positive social impact, which honours the Talent, Hard Work & Success of women from across various fields, held 4th edition of their Summit & Awards in Mumbai recently. Helmed by Saumyata Tiwari & Major Arvind Tiwari, besides being a flagbearer of women empowerment, AspiringShe also hand holds and encourages women to uplift themselves in their respective fields of endeavour.
Ms Amruta Fadnavis graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest and addressed all the women entrepreneurs, artists & celebrities. Founders Of AspiringShe felicitated Ms Amruta Fadnavis for her relentless pursuits and initiatives in the field of Women Empowerment over the years. Also the ceremony had gracious presence of Mr. Kavin Shah Secretary BJP Maharashtra as the special guest.
This year the awards ceremony witnessed a huge response from the audience, the entertainment industry as well as the Women entrepreneur fraternity. The celebration 2020 was a grand and successful affair. The event took place in the luxurious premises of Audi in Andheri. The event started with a panel discussion and ended with the awards ceremony. The panel discussion covered several aspects related to women empowerment.
“One of most natural and sensible thing to do in today’s world and more importantly in the Indian parlance is to foster a culture of cohesion amongst women. Our mission at AspiringShe is to create & provide an ecosystem which empowers women from all walks, professions and endeavors of life to flourish, access opportunities globally and in turn create a thriving & sustainable economies worldwide with balanced gender ratios of Workforce”, said Saumyata Tiwari at the summit venue.
Major Arvind Tiwari concluded by thanking the Chief Guest Ms Amruta Fadnavis, all the guests and congratulating the awardees. "We are extremely happy and proud that we are able to make a difference to the world in some way as also provide a platform to aspiring women to reach the next level. Congratulations to all the awardees and heartiest thanks to Amruta ji for coming and gracing this occasion”, he said.
