Asia & Middle East (AME) Bitumen & Base Oil Conference is scheduled to be held on the 21st & 22nd August 2019 at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Conceptualized and organized by Rex Fuels Management Pvt. Ltd., this years’ conference will host key industry experts who will share knowledge, expertise and experiences over the 2-day event.

As rapidly growing companies in Asia are developing their road networks, bridges and public infrastructure to meet their growing market demands, there will be a sharp surge in bitumen and base oil requirements. Thus, this conference is undeniably one of the most awaited gatherings for the Bitumen and Base Oil Industry.

Regarded as one of the most relevant conference within the Bitumen and Base Oil sectors, this year, the AME Conferences chose a theme that is extremely pertinent to the present landscape and developments within the industry. This theme for this year’s conference is, “Changing needs, higher expectations and growing demand or Bitumen and Base Oil customers.”

The highly anticipated event brings together top industry experts, investors and officials from India’s largest oil refining companies like BPCL, HPCL, IOCL etc. Attendees will have many more numerous benefits from attending the conference like:

- Get the Delegate Directory & access to exclusive speaker presentations

- Meet importers from new & emerging markets like Bangladesh, Burma, Sri Lanka, Nepal etc.

- Meet more than 300 Indian Consumers & Importers who will be scouting for suppliers and logistics solution providers

- Meet the world’s top Bitumen & Base Oil suppliers

- Visit 20 special exhibition stalls & exclusive access to meeting areas allotted for discussions and potential business opportunities

The two-day conference has been carefully structured to encourage mutual inspiration and fruitful debate among the participants. The agenda created for the conference will address key topics surrounding the Bitumen and Base Oil Industry and other issues like commercial and payment problems faced by players.

Our Partners for this conference are- Titanium Partner - Agarwal Group, followed by the Platinum Partner – Azus Asphalts, Diamond Partner – SAPCO Bitumen, Gold Partner – Black Gold, Silver Partner – BITCOL, Bronze Partner – Frontier Co. The Knowledge Partner for this conference is Argus Media.

In addition to the presentations and discussions, AME Conference provides a platform for professionals to network with industry stakeholders, industry influencers, promotors, consultants and business analysts. It gives entrepreneurs, business owners, manufacturers, importers, exporters, traders, suppliers and Logistics solution providers an incredible opportunity to explore new business prospects and build professional relationships.

Moreover, the AME Conference also provides sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities for companies, which is undoubtedly a great way to strengthen their brand awareness and to showcase their products and services in front of industry decision makers and build successful new associations and acquire new customers.

Register today to learn, share, network and take part in shaping the future of the Bitumen and Base Oil market.

For details on Speakers, Agenda and Registrations, do visit the conference website www.ameconferences.com