Artificial Intelligence + Robotic Process Automation: The Future of Business

RPA and AI are among the top technologies that are gaining grounds in the global business space, the others being cloud, mobile applications development, Internet of Things etc. Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Process Automation are expected to bring about major changes in terms of knowledge & skill requirements. Therefore, it's inevitable for aspirants to be prepared for new-age job roles in the near future.
At Intelligent Process Automation Summit, Network & Benchmark with leading experts championing concepts, theories and applications in the automation domain. Map and Design a Winning Automation Strategy & converse on failure-free implementation. Only at this exclusive opportunity gather insights from leading industry experts.
Date & Venue: 4th & 5th March 2020 | Ramada Powai, Mumbai
Head over to the #IPASummit 2020, to confirm your participation!
Some of the highlights of Intelligent Process Automation Summit-
Network, Benchmark & Innovate like never before at the #IPASummit with:
· Exclusive Workshop/Seminar
· Power-packed Group Activity
· Dynamic Speaker Presentations
· Interactive Panel Discussions
The speakers for this edition include:
Keynote Speaker-
· Abhishek Kothari, Co-Founder @ FlexiLoans
· Kshitij M Kotak, Chief Information & Technology Officer @ Vendiman Pvt. Ltd
They will be joined by 30+ eminent speakers from top companies, who will share their experience, knowledge & expertise on how to put theory into action for AI + RPA.
The Intelligent Process Automation Summit is backed by Title Partner: Softomotive, Gold Partner: Nividous, Silver Partner: Tricentis, Exhibit Partners: NeoSOFT Technologies & Cygnet Infotech, Gift Partner: Spa La Vie, Association Partner: Analytics Society of India, Media Partners: Automation Connect, GIBF, The CEO Magazine, Analytics Insight, Business Connect India, Innovative Zone, The CEO Story, Electronics Media, Timestech.in, WIRE19, Business News This Week, Free Press Journal, CIO Insider India & Silicon India.
Join the Intelligent Process Automation Summit, to keep pace with the rapid evolution of products/process, network with the new age automation talent pool and gain diversified exposure to new ideas by industry leaders & experts to conduct a thorough assessment of automation projects.
For Delegate Registration / Partnership or more Information Visit http://www.ipasummit.in/
Contact:
Gaurav Jain
9967458751
Head Project: Intelligent Process Automation Summit
