Are Brand Voices Heard? – Learn It from the Successful Professionals

Morpheus Enterprises presents Exclusive 2nd Edition of Corporate Communication & PR Summit and Awards, 2019. It is scheduled on 21st November in Novotel, Juhu. (Registrations & Nomination for Awards Open)

One of the Major reasons for Corporate Communications and PR Communications inefficiency is the ‘Company to Customer’ Communication approach rather than ‘Human to Human’ Communication approach. Communication is the real work of Leadership and this Summit will have established leaders from Indian Corporate Industry and top Companies who will be imparting valuable first-hand advice for Communication professionals who seek to add worthy inputs to the brands that they represent.

Thought leaders like SHALINI SINGH (Chief- Corporate Communications & Sustainability for Tata Power); SUBHAYU MISHRA (Managing Director & Head - Corporate Affairs for Standard Chartered Bank); ARPAN BASU (General Manager & Head Communications for Coca-Cola India & South West Asia); SANGEETA CHACKO (Head - Corporate Communications for Percept Limited ); DIMPLE KAPUR (Head - Corporate Communications for Piramal Group); AMAN DHALL (Head of Communications PolicyBazaar) and more will be addressing some in-demand sessions like:

· Defining the journey – making communication more than just the message

· Aligning Internal and External communication to Harness the Tide of Culture

· Aligning around values: Leveraging a business model to build company reputation and brand loyalty

· Bolster your reputation through a strong Brand Voice

· Social Media: Getting Heard... Above the Noise?

· Panel Discussion: Communications in crisis : Managing and leading communications under pressure

And more…

The final session of the Summit will be the Awards for various interesting categories, where the participating professionals and organizations will be recognized for their outstanding contributions which made a much desired difference for their brands. Many reputed brands have registered and nominated already in this forum.

For more information about the conference you can visit: http://www.corpcommpr.in

Registrations and Nominations are accepted on the website. For direct queries and registrations write to sadaf@morpheusin.com; deeba@morpheusin.com; ruchita@morpheusin.com