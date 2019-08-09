APAC 2019 Coaching Conference

The Asia Pacific Alliance of Coaches (APAC) is bringing its 5th biennial international coaching conference, for the first time to Mumbai, India from 22 – 24 August 2019 at the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Mumbai.

ABOUT THE APAC 2019 CONFERENCE THEME

We live in a digital age where the technological advances, having given us several benefits, also pose challenges that have impacted health, performance, relationships and life in general. The battles for tomorrow will be fought based on an organisation’s ability to innovate continuously. Our ability to adopt different paradigms for challenges will prepare us to innovate and be agile. These are the key drivers to fight on-going disruption. APAC 2019 aims at providing coaches and leaders a platform to disrupt and rediscover ways of reinventing themselves for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. We bring to you - COACHING IN THE AGE OF DISRUPTION & INNOVATION.

Participants this year, will include coaches, HR & L&D heads, business leaders etc. from all over the world. Our list of invitees include senior dignitaries from the government, with whom we will co-create ideas on how coaching can be used to develop leaders at all levels of a nation’s leadership pipeline, thus creating a strong structure for national transformation. The conference presents an excellent opportunity for all those involved in research, coaching, mentoring of new coaches and those managing people and business.

4 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND APAC 2019:

1. With its theme of Coaching In The Age Of Disruption & Innovation, APAC2019 will give you a platform to disrupt and rediscover ways of reinventing yourself for opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

2. The speakers at the event are visionaries, leaders, authors and coaches like David Goldsmith, David Peterson and 34 more, that are sure to give you an experience of inspired learning.

3. If you are a coach, you can build your CCEUs by attending APAC2019.

4. Network with coaching, HR and corporate professionals from across the globe.

SPEAKERS AT APAC 2019

The programme for APAC 2019 has a panel of powerful and world-renowned leaders, coaches and visionaries. Here is a peek into some of them:

David Peterson, Director, Executive Coaching & Leadership at Google

David Goldsmith, Executive Director, 7 Paths Forward

Dr. Lise Lewis, Ch.FCIPD MBA | EMCC EIA Accredited Master Coach | ESIA Coach Supervisor

Peter J. Reding, MBA, MCC, Coach For Life

Shiri Ben-Arzi, PCC, PMC, Medical Coaching Institute

Sanjeev Aggarwal, Cofounder of The Fundamentum Partnership and Helion Ventures

Benjamin Croft, EthicalCoach, WBECS

Siraya Kongsompong, Senior Consultant at SEAC

Raghu Ananthanarayanan, Quinnergy Leadership, Academy Pvt. Ltd. & TAO Leadership Academy

Tünde Erdös, MCC, PTC Coaching

Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO and Executive Director – International Coach Federation (ICF)

Ashok Malhotra, Author of EUM Framework & Tools, Reflexive Lenses Consulting Private Limited

Manisha Dahad, Global Action on Poverty

Viren Rasquina, Former Captain of the Indian Hockey team.

Damian Goldvarg, Ph.D., MCC, President of Goldvarg Consulting Group, Inc.

CJ Meadows, S P Jain School of Global Management

Leon Vanderpol, Center for Transformational Coaching &Living

Ben Koh, MCC, Coach Masters Academy

Jo Birch, CSA Asia Pacific

Rajat Garg, MCC, Coach-To-Transformation

Ashu Khanna, PCC, Arka Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd

Pamela Siliato, Marvell Technologies

Himanshu Saxena, Centre of Strategic Mindset LLP

Vijay Bhat, Leadership and Cancer Coach at Roots and Wings Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd

Kartik Vyas, Owner at Potentials Unlimited Coaching & Training International

Dr. Frances Penafort, Ph.D, MCC, GPS For Professionals

Dr. Kimcee McAnally, Ph.D., PCC, CoachSource, LLC

Kiran Gulrajani, Founder, CoEvolveTao & Partner Trainer at Barrett Values Centre

ELENA G. ESPINAL, MCC, Team Power

Douglas Gerber, CEO, Focus One Ltd.

Srinivas Venkatram, CEO Illumine Knowledge Resources

Gagan Adlakha, Partner – Vyaktitva

Sushma Sharma, Resonate Consulting

Ram Ramanathan, MCC, SP, BCC Mentor Coach, Coacharya

Yogesh Sood, CEO, BYLD

Janaki Venkat, Director, Anahat

ABOUT APAC

APAC is a Singapore based organization, with a Vision of being the Coaching Voice of Asia Pacific. It prides itself on being a unique, diverse and dynamic community of professionals committed to the highest standards of professional coaching, and fostering the growth of coaching by organizing a number of activities. One of their highlight events is a biennial international conference that helps in growing professionalism within the industry and brings all stakeholders closer for mutual benefit. The APAC Mission is to bring the power and value of coaching to every workplace and home. The APAC Values are as follows:

1. Professionalism and Ethics: Working with integrity and abiding by proficient coaching principles.

2. Quality: APAC believes in the highest standards of excellence in all coaching.

3. Diversity and Inclusion: APAC values the diversity in coaches, coachees, & organisations, celebrating their differences and seeing it as their strength.

4. Learning: APAC believes in continuous development, technology, and innovation.

5. Service: APAC believes in serving through coaching and desires to create a positive impact on the communities served.

6. Engagement: APAC believes in working with their coaching community internally and society at large to create more possibilities and solutions for all.

For more information, visit www.apac2019india.com