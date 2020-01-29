Agile Testing and Test Automation Summit 2020

In the last couple of years, we have witnessed a massive movement from manual to automation. It’s because manual testing matrices are quite time-consuming and complex to handle popular and rapid-scaling apps such as Uber, Snapchat and Twitter. Manual testing will be soon replaced by automated testing in order to meet the growing demand of web browser, devices, operating systems, screen resolutions, and responsive designs.

Agile Testing and Test Automation Summit, organized by 1.21GWS on 30 January 2020 at Peninsula Grand Hotel Mumbai, will discuss the industry best practices in Test Automation and the right automated testing initiatives to deliver quality at the speed of digital.

Event will include:

1) Conference Overview by Nitesh Naveen, Partner & Managing Consultants - Digital Transformation, 1.21GWS

2) How to harness the power of AI in Testing - Sachin Jain, Head Solutions, LTI

3) Enterprise Agile Transformation- Do’s and Don’ts - Lalita Chandel, Enterprise Agile Evangelist, TCS

4) Automation beyond functional - Snehamayee (Kamat) Kulkarni, Assurance & Agile DevOps Portfolio head for TCS APAC Business Unit, Agile Ninja Coach , DevOps consultant & practitione, TCS

5) Agile testing strategies myths and sins - Shrawan Gaur, Vice President, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

6) Weekend Testing – Leverage the Power of the crowd - Priya Patra, Program Manager, Capgemini

7) An Innovative framework : To measure agile teams performance and benefits realization in agile development & test automation - Aniket Mhala, Global Head - Microservices, DevOps and Agile Practice , Oracle

8) Why BDD matters in Agile ? - Chhavi Raina, AGM - Agile Coach, BookMyShow