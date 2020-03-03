ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum and Awards 2020

ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum and Awards is scheduled on 28th April 2020, Mumbai (www.globalcustomerengagement.com) in association with ZEE Business (Telecast Partner), RedFM (Radio Partner), Free Press Journal & Media Brief (Media Partners), Khushi Advertising (Cinema Advertising), Global Advertisers (Outdoor Advertising).

Theme for the Forum is “Customer engagement: Opportunities and challenges for Organizations”

The Topics of Discussion are:

o Building customer-based brand equity: A blueprint for creating strong brands

o Motivations for customer engagement in online co-innovation communities

o Customer engagement behavior: Theoretical foundations and research directions

o The impact of brand communication on brand equity

o Spotlight: What CMOs Want

o Spotlight: Can Brands Move From Campaigns to Customers?

In the 9th Year, ACEF is inviting entries for the Best Customer Engagement CAMPAIGNS, CREATIVES and ACTIVITIES (executed using various mediums of Marketing). The last date is extended till 10th March (Apply Now)

Jury Members consists of Senior Marketing Professional from Indian and International Regions.

NAVIN GURNANEY -Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd, Sujan Roy -Tata Motors , Houman Yegani -Member of jury at New York Festivals from Iran , Dr. MIR DAMOON MIR -ZIGMA8 | 360º Creative Communications (IRAN) , Rodolfo Barreto - TracyLocke (Brazil), Puneeth Bekal – MasterCard, Hitesh Sood -Vodafone Idea Limited, Seema Arora Nambiar - McDonald’s India, Balaji Vaidyanathan - Franklin Templeton , Binda Dey - Red Chillies Entertainment , Vishal Parekh - Kingston Technology , Pulak Sarmah - Kotak General Insurance , Vipul Oberoi - IIFL Finance Ltd., Sapna Desai - ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd. Ketan Kulkarni - Blue Dart Express Limited , Anand Pathak - Netmeds Marketplace Limited, PEJMAN FAKHARIAN - Filmmaker/Creative Director (IRAN), Vivek Pareek - Shell Helix & Shell Advance Brands, Charu Malhotra - Somany Ceramics Ltd, Rachel Mathew - Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority, Aashish Walia - IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd

Founded in 2012-13, the ACEF program is organized by a team of professionals and is guided by the Advisory Members from Branding, Marketing and Creative Agencies based in India, US, Australia, Singapore, UAE, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Srilanka. Our programs are focused on Customer Engagement Activities, Branding, Marketing, CSR, Rural Marketing and planned for India, Srilanka, GCC Continent and Asia Pacific Regions.