A Snapshot of AWWAIndia Conference & Exhibition (AICE), 2019

Pursuant with its stated goal, ‘Uniting the Indian Water Industry’, American Water Works Association India, organized its 3rd international annual conference AICE’19’ in India on 13-14 December 2019 at Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai with an objective to bring together policymakers, utilities, practicing engineers and academicians in order to find innovative solutions for the challenges facing the Indian water industry.

Here is a snapshot of AICE’19:

· 252 delegates

· 18 hours of Thought Leadership Content Dissemination

· 7 Technical sessions

· 35 speakers

· Utility Council Meet

· 3rd Women’s Networking Forum

Inaugural Panel discussion at AICE’19 was mainly held on topic Govt. Policies on water & waste water-Past, Present & Future.

MPCB plans a comprehensive program for the prevention, control or abatement of pollution and secure executions through various environmental legislations in the state of Maharashtra. MPCB has now joined hands with AWWAIndia as an “Environment Partner” at AICE’19 with a commitment for 5 years and objective to exchange opportunities in the domain of technology, innovation and best practices related to Water, Public Health, Pollution Control, and Environmental impact through participation in workshops, training, conferences, symposia, etc. and engagement between both organizations.

Utility Council Meet was also organized and attended by 30 Engineers, Heads of Public and Private Utilities from MCGM, DMC, MPCB, BWSSB, KRSWA, KWA, KUIDFC etc. The problem statements like Non-Revenue Water, Water & Wastewater Management, and other various challenges were discussed at the meet. Successful case studies and implementations on effective utility management were discussed so as to highlight the best practices to be followed and technical solutions to address the challenges faced by the utilities.

The 3rd ‘Women’s Networking Forum’ was organized on the sidelines of AICE’19. The women water professionals who participated in the forum did exchange their ideas in making the water sector more inclusive and diverse.

Various advanced technologies were presented at the event to help in solving some of the challenges faced by the industry/water community. Some of the impact speakers included;

· Dr. Malini Shankar, IAS, Director, IL&FS

· Dr. Mihir Shah, Committee Chair for National Water Policy

· P Velrasu, IAS, Member Secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran

· E.Ravendiran, IAS, Member Secretary, MPCB

· Nidhi Choudhary, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation, Department, Govt of Maharashtra

· Dr. Mritunjay Chaubey, Global Vice President, Environment & Sustainability, (UPL)

The conference had over 26 presentations classified under various sessions such as Water Sector Policy & Regulations-A Canvas of Opportunities and Challenges, Water Reforms in India-The Way Ahead, Water Pollution Control: Current Scenario & Regulatory Interventions with Special Focus on Common Environmental Infrastructural Facilities, Case study of 100 MLD STP based on SBR technology at Nerul, Navi Mumbai & up-gradation project to create Tertiary Treatment Facilities, Innovative PU Foam based MBBR / IFAS carriers impregnated with Activated Carbon for wastewater and polluted air treatment, Groundwater Resources of Maharashtra and its Regulation, Groundwater Resources of Maharashtra and it’s Regulation, etc.

The majority of the attendees at the AICE’19 said that the Technical Content of the conference was excellent and covered a diverse set of topics ranging across the spectrum of water & wastewater management. AICE is the “GO-TO” conference for Total Water Solutions.