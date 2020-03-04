A philanthropic extravaganza: CWAT and ECOMO with Nargis Dutt Foundation honored the Philanthropists

Many politicians like Mrs. Priya Dutt and Smita Thackeray along with big Bollywood fame like Zareen Khan, Harman Baweja, Saqib Saleem, Bani J, Prajakta Shukre, Samir Soni, Shweta Shetty, Manish Raisingh, Shruti Pathak, Bhargavi Goswami attended the event. Followed by the felicitation and honoring function, a wonderful fashion show was organized where Acid Attack Survivor and LGBTQ community along celebrities and influencers walked the ramp together. Drzya organized many entertaining performances by differently-abled performers.

CEP also witnessed the introduction/launch of 4 socially impactful IPs - CWAT App (beta version), CWATY, ECOMO and TAG ME GREEN. The CWAT APP is a first of its kind Social Impact Media app that makes the act of doing charity Free, Fun and Rewarding. The CWAT App has already more than 160+ NGO's supporting them. This app will help the people to reach every corner of the world and anyone can take help from the welfare agencies who are keen to work for the betterment.

CWATY is the world's first digital animal influencer for animal welfare. She donates 100% of her profits to Animal NGO's in India. CWATY spreads awareness about Animal Laws and presently is promoting Feeders of Mumbai by shooting about their journey and challenges. Anyone can follow her on Instagram to do animal welfare for FREE.

EcoMo is an Initiative by Gratitude Entertainment and Media Inc founded by Amrita Jha to make the Minds Green, launched on 18th Dec 2019. It aims at inculcating lifestyle changes in students through workshops, projects, and activities. It also aims at making the premises Green through the plantation, waste management, etc.

Nargis Dutt Foundation is passionately working in the areas of health, education and women empowerment. Nargis Dutt Foundation has been working in the field of philanthropy for 40 years.

“TagMeGreen” the campaign is an initiative of BuzzOnEarth Media powered by GAIA-The Earth Foundation. The campaign aims to raise awareness and community engagement on sustainability as part of Individual Social Responsibility. The campaign involves gamification of simple steps one can take for a greener and happier planet.

This event was a motivation and an inspiration for many to change the way the things are today in this world. They are putting all their efforts to bring a change and CWAT & ECOMO presented their hard work to the world and was a big success to reach out to the people.