9th edition of IoT Innovation India Conclave & Exhibition 2019

Mr. Lux Rao, Director & Leader – Solutions, NTT India says, “We’re in the midst of a significant transformation regarding the way we produce products thanks to the digitization of manufacturing. This transition is so compelling that it is being called Industry 4.0 to represent the fourth revolution that has occurred in manufacturing. Industry 4.0 is a confluence of disruptive digital technologies that are set to change the manufacturing sector beyond recognition: driven by the astonishing rise in data volumes, computational power, and connectivity; by the emergence of advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities; by new forms of human-machine interaction, such as touch interfaces and augmented-reality systems; by improvements in the transfer of digital instructions to the physical world, such as in advanced robotics and 3-D printing The network of machines that are digitally connected with one another and create & share information resulting in the true power of an IoT enabled Smart Factories - enabling them to be more productive, agile & safe. Forums such as the IoT Innovation India Conclave 2019 are instrumental in bringing to fore experts in the domain to share their knowledge & experiential prowess. I am extremely delighted to be a part of this pioneering forum and share my views on IoT enabled Smart Factories”.

Mr. Utkarsh Panwar, President Engineering, InfoObjects says - "As per Gartner prediction, we will have almost 20 billion internet-connected things by 2020. This presents a great opportunity for new types of products & services especially in edge computing. Industrial IoT will have a huge opportunity in terms of prescriptive maintenance with the use of machine learning technologies. Companies having experience working with large manufacturing & industrial IoT domain can easily contribute to new emerging use cases in India viz. industrial devices, health care, fleet management & connected cars. Platforms like IoT Innovation India Conclave provide an ideal platform to showcase cutting edge futuristic technologies.

IoT Innovation India Conclave 2019 will help in strategizing a strong vision of IoT landscape in India. This is an ideal platform to bring the key influencers and decision makers under one roof. This year's event will highlight the most innovative advancements in technologies which are affecting IoT in India. There will be case studies and dedicated tracks covering the entire Internet of Things ecosystem including Smart Energy & Cities, Smart Factories, Smart Homes, Connected Cars, Industry 4.0, Data Analytics for Smart Enterprises, Privacy & IoT Security and Digital Automation Innovations.

