8th Inflection- Conference & Awards, Co-organized by NASSCOM & CSCMP-USA

Dear Industry Colleague,

We are happy to invite you for the 8th edition of Inflection Conference and awards- 2019, Delhi.

The theme of the conference is Finance & Supply chain Innovation. Inflection is a series of successful conclaves held in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore & Singapore.

The purpose of this summit is to bring together the titans of supply chain, retail, finance, logistics, procurement & technology from global & regional companies to hold discussions on leveraging the pathbreaking Strategies & Solutions. Indulge yourself in thought exchanges with 100+ Supply chain and Technology leaders and 200+ high level delegates from across the country.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FOR YOU:

★ Connected Supply Chain - Way Forward to a Winning Supply chain!

★ Supply Chain as a Business Driver- Leveraging IOT, ML & AI.

★ Driving Customer Centricity in a Consumer Supply chain.

★ How can you roll-out a brand-new eProcurement platform with minimal disruption to your suppliers and internal stakeholders?

★ Enabling Procurement spend analytics: How can you use Machine Learning to better classify your supply base and spend?

★ Rethinking Procurement for the Next- Gen Business.

★ Business Transformation from the CFO lens.

★ Working Capital & Liquidity Management Automation.

★ The 2020 CFO-Unlocking the value in the organization.

★ AI for next level Demand Forecasting.

★ Fire side Chat- Making India a Supply chain hub of the World.

★ Supply chain 2.0: Futuristic, Agile and Integrated Supply Chain for Next Level Business Growth.

INSIDE INFLECTION

★ Enjoy Networking with Top industry leaders. Inflection Conference

★ Share & Gain Cutting edge insights on the future of Supply chain, Logistics, Technology Warehousing in in Consumer, Retail, Ecommerce, Auto, B2B Segment.

★ Achieve accolades for your / team’s achievement in front of the top Industry leaders of the country through Inflection Awards.

Register Here: https://www.thealdenglobal.com/