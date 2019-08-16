8th Edition of BFSI IT Summit

Mumbai: BFSI sector in India is valued at Rs. 81 trillion and is likely to become fifth largest in the world by year 2020 and third largest by year 2025. With the rapid pace of technology evolution and changing customer preferences are challenging traditional business models. India’s FinTech software market alone could touch US$ 2.4 billion by 2020, tapping at twice the current rate of growth, a report by NASSCOM predicts.

BFSI sector has been very proactive in adopting latest technologies and addressing the rising challenges of customers. While emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, etc. look promising, challenges still remain. Customers’ behavior will shape the sector over the next few years and companies will need to cope with adopting new technologies while maintaining profitability in order to stay ahead of competition.

BFSI IT Summit is a must attend event that will highlight and focus on the future of the BFSI sector and importance of implementing new technologies. This one-day event will serve as a key meeting and networking platform for the top CIOs, CISOs, CDOs, Heads of IT, ICT, Risk, Compliance, Retail Banking, Customer Experience, Analytics etc. from Banks, NBFC's & Insurance companies across India.

The platform hosts very influential and experienced professionals from the BFSI sector as speakers and panelists to share their experiences with the attendees. The topics to be enclosed and discussed at the event include Fintech, AI and ML, IOT, Big Data Analytics, RPA, Blockchain, Phygital, Digital Lending, Cloud computing, Customer Experience, PSD2 and GDPR.

Some of the esteemed speakers at the conference include Dr Amitabh Rajan: Chairman at Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Amit Saxena: Global Deputy CTO at State Bank of India, Shivkumar Pandey: Group CISO at Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd, Utpal Chakraborty: Head- Artificial Intelligence at Yes Bank, Nafees Ahmed: CIO at Indiabulls Group, Subhadip Saha: Head of Innovation – Mobility and Emerging Technologies at HDFC Bank, Pinak Chakraborty: Senior Vice President of Technology- Digibank at DBS Bank.

