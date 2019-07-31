7th Inflection Conference & Awards concluded successfully

thealdenglobal.com successfully organised the 7th Inflection Conference & Awards. The theme of the Conference was Supply chain, Logistics & Warehousing Innovation. Inflection is India’s largest Consumer, Auto, Warehouse & Transport leaders’ conclave co-organised by Nasscom COE & endorsed by CSCMP, USA and Singapore Institute of Materials management. A gathering of 50+ Industry Leaders and 200 plus attendees from such as ITC, LG Electronics, Realme, Nokia, Coca Cola, Subway, Reckitt Benckiser, Patanjali, Pernod Ricard India, Rajasthan Liquor, Trident Group, Maruti Suzuki, Jay Bharat Maruti, Rockman Industries, Honda Logistics, Uber India, Chetak Logistics, Express Roadways, KD Logistics, Vedanta, Indian Army, DLF Shopping Malls, HPCL, etc. The Leaders talked about their best practices, celebrated successful innovations through Awards and understood the futuristic trends in Supply Chain, Logistics, Procurement & Warehousing.

India’s Most prestigious Inflection Awards ceremony was held in the evening. Global & Indian Companies such as Nestle, Varun Beverages (PepsiCo), Pernod Ricard, Hindustan Petroleum, ITC, Avery Dennison, AkzoNobel India Limited, JK Tyres, Pladis Global, etc won the award for their excellence & innovations. For more click: https://www.thealdenglobal.com/awards

Supply Chain, Logistics & Warehousing Leaders gave cutting edge insights on “Out of the box-Leveraging next level Supply chain, Logistics & Warehousing”.

Leaders from Auto Industry had their discussion on “Building an auto Supply chain for the future”.

Consumer Supply Chain Leaders were talking about “Consumer Supply Chain Of 2022. What needs to be done?”.

Procurement Leaders shared thoughts on “Roadmap to next level procurement”.

Industry Leaders are looking forward to the next Inflection Conference & Awards- Delhi 12th September 2019.