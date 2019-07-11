<p><a href="https://bit.ly/2JtiV4s">6th TRANSFER PRICING INDIA SUMMIT 2019</a> (6-7 August, Mumbai) focuses on how Indian Transfer Pricing (TP) regulations have been at the forefront of corporate headlines over the last few years due to the increasing number of controversies resulting out of tax structuring by multinational companies (MNE). India has taken the next big step in its transfer pricing framework with the Budget ushering in the concept of 'secondary adjustments'.</p><p>The move, which aligns the country's transfer pricing provisions with OECD transfer pricing guidelines, will have implications for MNCs' tax liability and cash flows. With these changes, India has joined rest of the world in elevating the importance of transfer pricing in combating inappropriate profit shifting between countries, by the prices charged for transactions between non-arm's length parties of an international group.</p><p><strong>To know more please visit</strong>: <a href="https://bit.ly/2JtiV4s">https://bit.ly/2JtiV4s</a></p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>