5th Grand Edition of Nutrition & Wellness Awards felicitates achievers in the industry

The 5th Grand Edition of Nutrition & Wellness Awards 2019 on 7th December Saturday at Hotel Orchid, Mumbai felicitated achievers of this industry under various domains including research & development, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and other support services in the areas of active ingredients, procedures, practices, technologies, and finished products including winners & winning companies like Gmn Healthcare, Protisol (Ambrosia Nutrition), Ambit Bio Medix, Active Kids Uno Biotics Junior (Cipla Limited), Indorama Engineers, Quista Kidz (Himalaya), Sanat Products Ltd., Ratnaprash (Dabur), Purodil (Aimil), Mother’s Horlicks, Horlicks Growth+ & Horlicks Protein+ (Gsk), The India Fitness Connect Pvt. Ltd. (Tifc), Distributor Of Precor, Mr. Prabodh Davkhare, Peptamen (Nestle), Mr. Vinod Channa, Max Protein, Maxcure Nutravedics Ltd., Neurobion (Procter & Gamble Health Limited), Reset Grd Bix & Grd Bix Lite Biscuits (Zydus Nutriva), Qnt Sports Metapure, Actor Harshvardhan Rane, Resource High Protein (Nestle) amongst others in the presence of top Dieticians, Nutritionists, Doctors & industry stalwarts.

Key dignitaries like Hon Shri. Dr. Deepak Sawant, Former Minister of Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Smt Sushmita Jyotsi Regional Director, Sports Authority of India were a part of this grand evening.

Speaking on Nutrition & Wellness, Nutraceutical Industry & role of media in building health awareness at the conference were Dr Nikhil Bangale Medical Affairs head, Nestle Health India, Ms Janvi Chitalia Integrative Gut Microbiome Expert, Founder and Wellness Director of Body Cocoon, Ms. Rashida Vapiwala, Founder at LabelBlind, Mr Ashwin Bhadri CEO, Equinox Labs, Ms. Naaznin Husein Founder Director Freedom Wellness Management, Ms Zamurrud Patel President, Indian Dietetic Association Mumbai Chapter, Ms. Hetal Chheda Award Winning Holistic Nutritionist & Lifestyle coach.

Message from the Organizer: Dr Monica Sood Bhatia MD CIMS Medica

The whole concept behind the Nutrition & Wellness Awards is to discuss the latest updates in the industry, to felicitate achievers in the Industry & motivate others to perform better!

