CIMS Medica is coming up with the 5th Grand edition of “Nutrition & Wellness 2019” Conference & Awards on 7th December 2019 at Hotel Orchid Mumbai. ‘Nutrition and Wellness 2019’ will recognize the excellence in nutraceutical industry under various domains including research & development, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and other support services in the areas of active ingredients, procedures, practices, technologies, and finished products. This event will acknowledge the proactive and innovative approaches that leads to the success; thereby raising the standards of nutraceutical industry in earlier seasons. It has witnessed the presence of leading industry brands & stalwarts such as Mr. Kaizzad Capadia - Director, K11 Fitness Management Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Shilpa Joshi - Founder Secretary of Indian Association of Diabetes Educators, Celebrity Fitness trainer Ms. Leena Mogre - Leena Mogre's Fitness, Ms. Nazneen Hussain- President, Indian Dietic Association, Mumbai Chapter, Ms. Subhasree Ray Reliance Corporate Dietician, Ms. Shweta Bhatia Reg. Dietician, panelist Mission Fit India & Mr Alok Shirodkar CEO Krunch Today & many more respected personalities from Health & Wellness Industry. Key dignitaries like Shri. Bhai Jagtap, MLA Maharashtra State Ms. Shyna Sunsara (Ms. United Nations 2018), Actors like Harshwardhan Rane, Sandhya Shetty & Anaida Parvaneh were a part of last year’s grand evening.

Varied associations such as HADSA, AHPI, AFSTI & Media’s like The Free Press Journal , Express Pharma, Krunch Today, Medicare News, Care World, Food Outlook, Beverages & Food Processing Times are partnered with this event. Participating & Invited companies include GSK, Dabur, Nestle India, Abbott Nutrition, Influx Healthcare, Saffron Formulations, Roseate Medicare, Mits Healthcare, 4care Lifescience, Aimil Pharmaceuticals, Tsar Health, Danone India, Sanger Genomics, G M Nutrition, Aero-Chem Neutron, Sundyota Numandis, Nysa Lifesciences, Vrihaan Pharmaceuticals, Deccan Healthcare, Walpar Healthcare etc.

Who can Participate?

· Nutraceuticals (a food or a part of a food that provides medicinal or health benefits, including the prevention & treatment of diseases)

· Dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals, herbs or other botanicals, amino acids, enzymes, organ tissues, glandulars, metabolites, extracts and concentrates etc.)

· Functional foods (whole foods and fortified, enriched or enhanced dietary components that may reduce the risk of chronic disease and provide a health-benefit beyond the traditional nutrients it contains)

· Functional beverages (with ingredients such as herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids or additional raw fruits or vegetables)

· Medical foods (foods with distinctive nutritional value that are specially formulated and intended for the dietary management of a disease)

· Pharmaceuticals (medically valuable components produced from modified agricultural crops or animals)

Organizer's Message

Dr. Monica Bhatia Managing Director, CIMS Medica India & Middle East:

Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining prominence and becoming a part of the average consumer's daily diet. In India, the market for dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, food beverages, and weight loss products that are broadly clubbed in nutraceuticals is beginning to pick up speed since Indians are becoming conscious about their health and external appearance. Furthermore, with the increase in life expectancy and subsequent increase in lifestyle diseases, nutraceuticals have emerged as a necessity for consumers. In developing nations such as India, mortality due to nutrition-related factors is nearly 40%, underscoring the need for nutraceutical products to balance the nutritional intake of the individual. The trend towards preventive healthcare has been noticed by pharmaceutical companies, which have diversified into the production of nutraceuticals.

