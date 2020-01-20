5th Edition Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020

Nexgen Conferences is happy to announce our flagship event on optical transport networks into its 5th successful year as 5th Annual Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit, scheduled to be held on 19th February 2020 at Taj Lands End – Mumbai.The Optical Transport Networks market in India is set to demonstrate a high growth in next 5 years. The increased demand of bandwidth from both residential and business customers is playing a major role in shaping the future of the optical transport network market. The emphasis will be on exploring smarter as well as cost-effective solutions for entire Optical Transport Network (OTN) portfolio including optical-fibre technology, Wave-length Division Multiplexing (WDM) and high-capacity network infrastructure. Transmission networks have an important role to play in the economics of services provisioning exploiting network automation, regarding network optimization which helps reducing CAPEX and agile services provisioning to cut OPEX and increase customer experience. Optical Transport Network is the way to effectively deal with data traffic loads which we are witnessing presently. At Future Generation Optical Transport Networks Summit 2020 will address most important challenges by the leading vendors & operators under one roof to look at the future landscape of the technology.The conference will provide attendees an opportunity to learn key protection techniques for optical mesh networks as well as best practices in deploying transport networks.

The event would be focused on: