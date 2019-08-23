5th Edition Future 20/20 Conference

Henrik von Scheel is the originator of Industry 4.0 and legendary for being the mastermind of the European (R)evolution. Named by the Financial Times as one of the leading authority on strategy & competitiveness, Henrik is also an advisor to 19 countries on Digital Agenda.

He is quoted by Eric Schmidt as ‘One of the most pre-eminent strategic advisors of his generation’ .

Henrik von Scheel will be in India for the very first time as a primary keynote speaker at the Future 2020 Summit on the September 19th & 20th, 2019 in Mumbai. Conceptualized by Exito, the Future 2020 is a curated conference hosting the top 200+ CEOs & Founders of the small and mid-cap businesses in India to address the growth requirements of SMEs. Packed with engaging learning modules, comprehensive networking sessions and focussed solution showcase, this will be a one stop shop for the growing needs of India’s SME sector.

The conference is designed to empower the sector for enhanced business growth with the aid of focus on four key pillars; leadership-driven innovation, growth strategies in the digital era, impact of emerging technology on business models & enabling changes in the policy landscape.

With some key experts like Dinis Guarda, Advisor - Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc, Jonathan Bill, Co-Founder & CEO of CreditMate, Haresh K Sippy, Founder, MD & CEO of Tema India Ltd, Vinod Kumar W., Hon. President India SME Forum, the summit will helm very pertinent discussions on business strategies and digital transformation tools to enable the SME operations, over the two days.

To facilitate a discourse to decision-making trajectory for the business owners, Future 2020 will also showcase some niche solutions specifically evolved to cater to the SMBs in India. “We are delighted to host CXOs of SMEs and industry leaders from across India, with Exito. At Solv, we believe that the fourth Industrial Revolution will be driven by SMEs leveraging technology & data to grow their business. We are building a B2B conversational commerce platform for SMEs to discover & connect with suppliers, buyers and peers for their growth. Solv will also give them access to on-demand financial services and business solutions.” Says Mr. Nitin Mittal, CEO, Solv who has partnered at this initiative.

The CEO of Prateek Technosoft, an Oracle NetSuite Partner, Mr. Vishal Vijayaraj informs that, “At Prateek Technosoft India, we've always admired the tremendous contributions that SME businesses across industries make to innovation, employment, and overall economic progress. We take immense pride in the important role that Prateek's solutions - helping businesses harness the class-leading Oracle Netsuite ERP by means of our technological expertise - have played in improving efficiency, reducing costs, and driving growth at our numerous SME clients in domains ranging from manufacturing to IT to retail" Prateek Technosoft which is actively engaged in the SMB space, is also partner at the Future 2020 initiative with a heightened focus on empowering the Indian SMB.

To know more, visit https://futureconnectconference.com/

Exito Media Concepts Pvt. Ltd. is a business solutions company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. With extensive research on the market trends and experience of years in versatile industries, Exito creates a touch-point for the world buyers and sellers. Having established high levels of trust with partner organizations, Exito aspires to create organic business relations of human connect and business needs.