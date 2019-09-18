The 4th Edition of “Women Power 2019” Ahmedabad concludes with a “BIGGER APPLAUSE” on the 07th September 2019 at Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad.

The 4th edition of Women Power 2019, organized by the Billennium Divas Fund Pvt. Ltd in association with Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), a day long mega conference celebrated the true spirit of Women Empowerment in style for Women led / co-founded Entrepreneurs / Startups, which concluded on 07th September 2019 at EDII, Ahmedabad with a thundering applause. The event was attended by the “Who’s – Who” of the Startups fraternity, Investors, mentors and Industry stalwarts, along with Women Entrepreneurs / Thought Leaders. More than 150+ Women Entrepreneurs / Founders along with their Men Co-Founders participated at Women Power 2019 from across verticals across the country.

The daylong event was chaired by Smt. Anju Sharma IAS, Principal Secretary (Higher & Technical Education), Education Department, Government Of Gujarat as the Honourable “Chief Guest” for the event with a power packed address by 30 high profile Women Thought Leaders / Speaker and eminent personalities including Men, sharing their expertise and insights on though leadership, empowerment, Community Building, Funding and overcoming challenges faced by Women Entrepreneurs & Start-up’s.

Keeping in line with the theme “Unleash the Power within You!” for Women Power 2019, Ahmedabad, the daylong event focussed and deliberated on key topics such as

1. Women Entrepreneurs Leading from the front: Changing Industries with Innovation!

2. Startup Gujarat: Government's role in building a Vibrant Startup Ecosystem. (A scintillating fireside chat).

3. Growth Hacking in Business; building an empowered community to grow!

4. Money Manifestation; Growing your business.

5. Workshop on the Art of Sales Mastery! 6. Women Empowerment – Lets walk the Talk!

7. Decoding Data; Unlocking the potential to Grow your Business.

8. Women Founded / Co-Founded start-ups; Investors perspective while investing in them.

9. Top 10 selected Startups pitch at the “PowerPitch” Session in front of the Investor panel.

These along with other key challenges were put together in the form of fireside chat, individual talks, panel discussions and highly interactive group discussions to enable the participants and speakers share insights and benchmark industry best practices.

“Women Power 2019” started with the Inauguration & Welcome address by Ms. Minal Kothari, Co- Founder & Director – Billennium Divas Fund talking about the objective of event and why it is imperative to nurture and encourage more women in entrepreneurship. She spoke about the challenges women still face in the country and across the globe, how they tackle issues pertaining to managing home and work and yet their contribution goes unrecognized in the society.

The Opening address by our Co - Founder & Director - Billennium Divas Fund, Mr. Bhavesh Kothari, threw light on the mission of Billennium Divas Fund and its objective of bringing together more investors and nurturing women startups / entrepreneurs in the country. Empowered women will empower more women is the way forward in its vision of creating a dedicated VC fund by the women for the women.

This was followed by an enlightening Panel discussion titled “Women Entrepreneurs Leading from the Front - Changing Industries with Innovation!” with eminent panellist such as Ms. Namrata Gupta, Co- Founder & CEO – Synoverge Technologies Ltd, Ms. Devina Bhardwaj, CEO - Intervein Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Ms. Parinita Gohil, Head Innovation – Learning Delight, Dr. Falguni Vasavada-Oza, Professor & Chair Strategic Management – MICA, moderated by Ms. Khushboo Sharma, Founder – Zero Gravity Communications. The eminent speakers on the panel deliberated on how women entrepreneurs are leading innovation within their organization in industries such as education, technology, pharmaceutical, engineering, etc, challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and mindset change, How do they keep the inspiration alive in ensuring that they lead from the front, etc. to name a few.

The next session was a scintillating “Fireside Chat” interactive discussion with Smt. Anju Sharma IAS, Principal Secretary - (Higher & Technical Education), Education Department, Government Of Gujarat, Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director - EDII with Mr. Bhavesh Kothari, Co-Founder & Director, Billennium Divas Fund, engaged on a conversations dwelling on areas on the proactive policies by the Government of Gujarat to make entrepreneurial environment conductive for women entrepreneurs, A dedicated Women entrepreneurial initiative by the Government of Gujarat called – HerStart Program under GUSEC in promoting women in entrepreneurship, sources of funding, mentor ing suppor t , empower ing more women via social entrepreneurship, etc were among the points apart from other area to bring the ecosystem together. Ms. Sharma also announced to form a dedicated forum to support women entrepreneurs and invited volunteers to join in and provide their support and inputs.

This followed with another power packed panel discussion on “Growth Hacking in Business; Building an empowered community to nurture and build support!!” with dynamic panellist such as Ms. Asha Chaudhary, Founder – Kids Book Café, Ms. Pavani Bakeri Agarwal, Entrepreneur & Past Chair – FICCI Flo, Ms. Riddhi Doshi, Founder Director – Rhyns Academy Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Hiranmay Mahanta, Director - GTU Innovation Council moderated by Mr. Jatin Chaudhary, Founder & Chief Salesman – eChai Ventures. The panel deliberated on issues such as identifying the opportunities and building robust communities, identifying “Rockstar’s” or “Influencers” and keep nurturing them in-turn they start nurturing more Rockstar’s to build an empowered community, building value and creating a sense of ownership with the stakeholders who are a part of the community. Understanding and identifying the secret sauce in building a community. This helped the participants to gain valuable sights on how to build an engaging community.

The next up in line was an engaging Empower Track 1 titled “Money Manifestation – Double your turnover! by Ms. Zenobia Khodaiji – Corporate Trainer & Life Coach. Ms. Khodaiji highlighted on the importance of building a positive mindset, and as startups why it is very important to understand how to build a mindset and culture in optimizing the utilization of money. Manifesting money is all about the energy that you bring to the experience. How do we as entrepreneurs utilize the power of our subconscious mind and grow our enterprises. Building a culture to empower our teams and align them with the organizational goals and set sail in the path of growth and happiness.

The Post lunch started with another impactful session called Empower Engagement: The Art of Sales Mastery! by our master trainer, motivational speaker and an industry thought leader, Mr. Hairharan Iyer, The Enter-TrainerTM - Founder, Hariharan School of Success Education (HSSE). Mr. Iyer spoke about the importance of building a robust sales strategy, customer behaviors and building rapport. Understanding consumer behavior and identifying the needs to create a pull strategy instead of push strategy. The auditorium was filled with a thundering applause.

This was followed by another power packed panel discussion on “Women Empowerment – Let’s Walk the Talk! with another set of dynamic panellist such as Ms. Aditi Parekh, Promoter – Thar Life Spaces, Ms. Raksha Bharadia, Founder – Bonobology Media, Ms. Vandana Agarwal, Founder – Dreams Foundation, Ms. Purva Patel, Founder – Pristine Paige Events and moderated by Ms. Gouri Popat, Practicing Tax Advocate. The panel deliberated on a how women needs to break their own shackles and barriers to chart their own course. It is all about the mindset on whether women really need’s empowerment or are they already empowered, it’s the support that matters the most? How Men today are acting as a catalyst and providing the much-needed support to their women counterparts. The panel also deliberated on the challenges that still exist, the unconscious and environmental biases which needs acknowledgement in the society. The debate still continues but the change is clearly visible.

The next session was a fabulous workshop titled; “Decoding Data; Unlocking the potential to grow your Business” by master trainer and workshop leader Mr. Venkatesh Iyengar, Founder & CEO, Tathwamasi Inc. Mr. Iyengar deliberated on decoding data and how it can be utilized to build a business / revenue pipeline. Understanding data and how does one process the same to improve decision making. The key is not the amount of data, but our ability to analyze these data and deciding on what we do about it was another key take away. The value lies in our ability to convert data into information for competitive advantage. This helps startups create a robust Go-To-Market launch plans & annual master plans for Sales.

The last power-packed panel discussion by our esteemed investor panel titled: “Women Led / Co-Founded start-ups! – Investors Experience and the Value they See while investing” with our dynamic investors such as Mr. Munir Thakor, Founding Member - Ahmedabad Angel Network, Mr. Anshul Dave, CEO – Oceans Bridge LLP, Mr. Kiraan Mehta, Director - Sridham Ventures, Ms. Tanul Mishra, Founder – Afthonia Lab, Ms. Neha Jain, Co-Founder & Director – Z Nation Labs & Founder, NAANDii moderated by Mr. Vinayak Burman - Managing Partner, Vertices Partners. The panel deliberated on the investors experience on gender diversity of start-up founder, how there is a shift of mindset change and trends in the funding in women founded / co-founded startups. The work-life balance factor, motherhood, family management are some of the societal issues, largely male dominated investor community are still some of the big challenges. The challenges women face while pitching their business to investors varies from the hierarchy, communication barriers, perceptions about women unable to deal with numbers, the roles and the myths around women led startups being investment ready. Another key point that came out distinctly is the need to encourage more women in the startup and funding domain.

The final cherry on the topping was the PitchPower session by top 10 Selected Startups to the elite Investor Panel. The battle ground was ready with each of these startups huddled up to showcase their business idea and how it is creating a niche value preposition to the market. Among the top selected startups, the jury as usual had the tough task ahead of them to select the final three winner. And the Top three winners of the PitchPower session were 1. On2Cook - Ms. Jyoti Sudhir, 2. Kleinetics Fitness - Dr. Tejal Kanwar and 3. MySkoolBus - Ms. Pooja Khemka. Heartiest congratulations to all the three winners on behalf of Women Power 2019.

The winner and the participants are o!ered incubation and mentoring support by our incubator partners, free one-month co-working space by our Co-Working Space Partner “Millennial Worx” along with “Mentoring” support from The Billennium Divas on one area of their business challenge.

Like every year, the objective of this year’s Women Power 2019 was once again to bring together all the Women Entrepreneurs, wanna be women entrepreneurs, thought leaders, policy makers, and the supporting ecosystem under one roof, to share their expertise and experiences, to empower more women in their quest toward being entrepreneurs and create a collaborative environment, The event saw participants thrilled and enlightened, motivated and determined to change, positivity and high energy was in abundance as the objective was finally fulfilled with the conference received a very positive response from the participating delegates, speakers and partners. The overall program content and topics received a rating of 4.5 averages while the speakers received an average of 4.4 to 4.6 on their presentations.

A special Thanks to our Mentor Board which comprised of Ms. Divya Momaya, Mr. Miten Mehta, Ms. Taruna Suryavanshi, Mr. Krishnakumar Devnally and Ms. Tanul Mishra for helping us in curating and mentoring our top 10 start-ups and for their wholehearted support to Women Power 2019.

The Women Power 2019 would like to once again take this opportunity to thank all our “Participating Delegates”, and especially our Event Partners, such as our Knowledge Partners – Vertices Partners & Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Beauty Partner - Mirah Bele, Gifting Partners – Re-Desyn & shoonyakar, Event Partner – Pinks Event, Our Wellness Partner – Vrudhi Holistic, for providing us the much needed support, Our Mentoring Partner – MentorMyBoard, Our Coworking Partners – Zoom Start India, Meetingsando!ces.com, Millennial Worx, Ikeva, our ticketing partners – Explara and Townscript, our Investment Partners - Naman Angels, ah! Ventures, Oceans Bridge, Sridham, Kyt Ventures, Z Nation Labs and Naandii, our Media Partners, The Free Press Journal, and WomanTV, our Magazine Partner – SME WORLD Magazine, our Incubation Partner – JITO JIIF, Afthonia Lab, APIS Innovation Valley, GTU Innovation Council, Our Community Partners – TiE Ahmedabad, eChai Ventures, FICCI Flo & Multitasking Mommies, and our support partners such as LAJA & Websites.co.in for their wholehearted support towards making Women Power 2019 once again a huge success.

(Keep watching this space - https://www.facebook.com/thebillenniumdivas for the updates and visit us on http://www.billenniumdivas.fund).