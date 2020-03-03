3rd Edition of Real Estate and Construction Industry Leadership Awards concludes successfully

Realty Quarter celebrated its 3rd Real Estate and Construction Industry Leadership Awards 2020 on 23 February 2020 at Orchid Hotel, Mumbai. The event was organized in association with Builder Association of India (BAI), Maharashtra Welfare Society Association (MWSA), Free Press Journal, Freedom of Speech, News Splash, Media Varta News, NEO Entertainment and Rudrashil Productions. The event was organized and promoted by Realty Quarter for recognizing the excellence in the real estate and construction industry.

Real Estate Leadership Awards program was hosted by high-profile anchor Ms. Niharika Dalal. Keynote speaker was CA Shri Ramesh Prabhu and chief guests were Shankar Bhanushali (BJP Mumbai President – Business Cell), Jayesh Joshi (BJP Mumbai Mahamantri – Business Cell), Sudhir More (Foods and Drugs Consumer Welfare Committee – National President), Zubair Farooqui (Mumbai Youth Congress Secretary). Guests of Honor were Ajay L. Dubey (Founder of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Trust), Architect Neilesh Kenkare, Mukesh Bajaj (MD and Founder of Bhoomipujan Group of Companies). Special Invitees were Sushil Mistry (Founder of Rashi Clever Interior Designs), Firdos T. Shroff (Actor and Global Motivation Guru), Hema Shukla (Film / TV & Event Script Writer).

The event was sponsored by Manoj Ceramics Limited and Heritage Group (Title Sponsor), Prop International (Co-sponsor), Mangal Facility Management and Saathi Mere.