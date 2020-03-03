3rd Edition of Real Estate and Construction Industry Leadership Awards concludes successfully

Realty Quarter celebrated its 3rd Real Estate and Construction Industry Leadership Awards 2020 on 23 February 2020 at Orchid Hotel, Mumbai. The event was organized in association with Builder Association of India (BAI), Maharashtra Welfare Society Association (MWSA), Free Press Journal, Freedom of Speech, News Splash, Media Varta News, NEO Entertainment and Rudrashil Productions. The event was organized and promoted by Realty Quarter for recognizing the excellence in the real estate and construction industry.
Real Estate Leadership Awards program was hosted by high-profile anchor Ms. Niharika Dalal. Keynote speaker was CA Shri Ramesh Prabhu and chief guests were Shankar Bhanushali (BJP Mumbai President – Business Cell), Jayesh Joshi (BJP Mumbai Mahamantri – Business Cell), Sudhir More (Foods and Drugs Consumer Welfare Committee – National President), Zubair Farooqui (Mumbai Youth Congress Secretary). Guests of Honor were Ajay L. Dubey (Founder of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Trust), Architect Neilesh Kenkare, Mukesh Bajaj (MD and Founder of Bhoomipujan Group of Companies). Special Invitees were Sushil Mistry (Founder of Rashi Clever Interior Designs), Firdos T. Shroff (Actor and Global Motivation Guru), Hema Shukla (Film / TV & Event Script Writer).
The event was sponsored by Manoj Ceramics Limited and Heritage Group (Title Sponsor), Prop International (Co-sponsor), Mangal Facility Management and Saathi Mere.
Awards were presented to:
1) “Young & Dynamic Developer of the Year” – Mr. Monish Udani Founder of Skyline Ventures, Mumbai and Award received from Shri Jayesh Joshi.2) “The Ecological Project of the Year” – Heritage Green Farm Project by Heritage Green Group of Companies. Award Presented to Mr. Hari Shahi, CEO of the Company and Award received from Shri Zubair Farooqui.3) “Young Achiever of the Year” (Marketing & Sales) - Mr. Raees Ansari, Founder of OXFORD and Award received from SHRI Zubair Farooqui.
4) “Best Emerging Developer of the Year” – UK REALTY Award Presented to Mr. Vaibhav Deshpande (Vice President of the Company) and Award received from SHRI Jayesh Joshi.
5) “Best Commercial Project of the Year” – Niharika Mirage Project by Juhi Developer Award Presented to Pawan Chauhan (Realty Quarter Founder), Hitesh Chawla (Director) & Mr. Vijay Bajaj (Managing Director of the Company) and Award received from CA Shri Ramesh Prabhu.
6) “Best Second Home Project of the Year” (LONAVLA / KHANDALA) – Hummock Villas Award Presented to Mr. Uday Shah, Promoter of the Company and Award received from Shri Ajay L. Dubey.
7) “Best Marketing Campaign of the Year” – BRAND Niti Design, Award Presented to Haresh Motirale, founder of the Company and Award received from Shri Jayesh Joshi.
