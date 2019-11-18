3rd Edition Chembur Food Festival – Get ready for #NoCookingWeekend

Hey, Mumbaikars and especially foodies we call for #NOCOOKINGWEEKEND on 30th November & 1st December 2019.

Earthangels Welfare Foundation along with The Bhukkad Flea presents a fund raising event – Chembur Food Festival 3rd Edition at St. Anthony’s Home Ground, Behind OLPS Church, Chembur East.

It’s the Biggest and most awaited event of the city wherein we bring to you city’s best Food cuisine, flea stalls and much more fun activities.

Food Stalls, Shopping Stalls, and dedicated Kids Zone will be up for everyone to enjoy and have fun at the festival. Activities like Mother Daughter Fashion Show, Senior Citizens Ramp Walk, Food Eating Competitions, Dance Competition and many performances will make your weekend worth remembering for lifetime.

Mascot Meet and Greet, 100+ Food Dishes and exclusive products for women will keep your stomach full, enjoyable, and happy at the end of the day.

We promise to make you groove, dance, and sing along as we will be having best of Chemburkars performing for all our wonderful audience.

Join us in the celebrations, save the date and be here with your friends and family as it’ll be best food experience of the city as this is the 3rd edition and we know you don’t want to miss it!

Event Name: Chembur Food Festival 3rd Edition

Date: 30th November – December 1, Saturday – Sunday

Time: 11am to 10pm

Venue: St. Anthony’s Home Ground, Behind OLPS Church, Chembur East.

Fb Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/2360489984208916/