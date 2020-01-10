3rd Annual Pharma Regulatory Summit 2020

Pharma Regulatory Summit is the leading platform for regulatory experts, to be updated with latest country updates and strategies to navigate the complex and ever changing regulations in the region. This conference will focus on the new strategies, amendments, innovations, developments in the fields of regulatory affairs, intellectual property and medical devices, which reflects new strategies in the field of regulatory affairs.

KEY SPEAKERS:

· RASHIDA NAJMI, Snr Vice President Global- Quality, Regulatory Pharmacovigilance and Patents, Piramal

· KIRAN MARTHAK, Directors-Mgmt, Lambda(Vice Chairman of Medical Committee, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association

· RAJENDRA SANGHAVI, Sr. Consulting Clinician & Chairman - Medical Committee, Indian Drug Manufacturers’Association

· V. KALAISELVAN, Principal Scientific Officer, Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

· PRASANNA BANGALE, Vice President & Head, Global Regulatory Affairs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals

· MAHESH ABHYANKAR, Vice President - Medical and L and D, USV

· ROHIT ARORA, Medical Director, Eli Lilly

· ARUN GUPTA, Head Medical Affairs & Clinical Research, Dabur Research & Development Centre

· AVINASH R. KAKADE, Pharmaceutical Physician Leader | Medical Doctor | Perpetual Learner | Mentor, Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

· MANISH MAHAJAN, Head- Medical Affairs, Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (BU- Biologics)

· KEDAR SUVARNAPATHAKI, Director - Regulatory Affairs, Johnson & Johnson

· AMITA BHAVE, Head Regulatory Affairs GDD India, Novartis

· CHIRAG TELI, Head of Medical Services, Alkem Laboratories

· RANJIT BARSHIKAR, QbD / CGMP Consulting, Member Editorial Board Journal of Generic Medicines, England

· ANISH DESAI, Director, IntelliMed Healthcare Solutions

· NARESH TONDARE, Senior Director - National Regulatory Affairs, Biocon

· RAJESH KHER, Director, Business Operations, Regulatory Medical Writing, Janssen R&D

· SHIRAZ KANDAWALLA, Associate Director - Regulatory Affairs, Abbott

· PRATIK SHAH, (Former Head - Clinical, Medical & Regulatory, PV & QA Astellas), Independent Consultant

· ACHARYA SESHU BABU MARINGANTI, Business consultant, Former - Global Regulatory Operations, QA Operations, Abbott

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

Professionals from pharma, biotech, CRO’s, Government and Regulators, Hospitals/Trial Sites, Technology & Solution Providers and medical devices

Regulatory Affairs, Regulatory Writing/Medical Writing/Publishing/Information/Submissions, Document and eRecords Management, Business Operations/Processing, Labelling, Clinical Trials Management/Data, Clinical Data, Outsourcing/Clinical Outsourcing/Vendor Management, Product Development, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, Patient recruitment companies, Government- Department of health, Non-profit organizations/ Association, Consultants

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.

