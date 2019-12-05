3D Printing World 2019 imprinted its name in the 3D Industry

Mumbai: Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil, Ex- Governor, Tripura & Bihar, Govt. of India, Chairman Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Group was seen appreciating The 5th edition of International 3D Printing World 2019 Conference and 3D Printing World Awards which is designed to promote and create awareness about the 3D technology in India. Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil is also the patron for 3D Printing Education & Research Association an NGO formulated this year by Dr. Shibu John, Secretary General & Founder, 3D Printing Education & Research Association. Dr. Shibu John is the founder of Trinity Media organising the 3D Printing World Conference for the last 5 consecutive years.

5th International 3D Printing World 2019 - Conference was held in Orchid Hotel, Mumbai. It was inclusive of all industry and sector leaders from the end users participating and gaining the knowledge to network and see a possibility of business in 3D Printing. Medical, Dental, Maxillofacial, Orthopedic, Design, Tooling, Art, Jewelery, Manufacturing, packaging and others joined. End users from institutes and companies like Godrej, Roots, Honda Cars, IDEMI, KPMG, MSME, Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Popley sons, Aura Arts, World University of Design, Manipal Institute, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and many companies joined. One of the biggest leading 3D Printer metal Manufacturer EOS and their Country Manager India Mr. Anand Prakasam and the team participated sharing the insights of the technology across sectors and the potential it has to benefit all. The theme of the conference was “3D Ecosystem: Future is Here - 3D Printing for All”. There was participation of all industry association heads acknowledging the potential of 3D Printing technology. Shri. D K Sharma, President, TAGMA, Dr. M S. Senthil, Hon. Secretary, International College of Surgeons, Dr. Mansing Pawar, President, 3DPERA, Mr. Rajiv Popley, Member of Gems & Jewellery Association, Anand Prakasam, Country Manager, EOS India representing the technology joined the Plenary Session moderated by Dr. Shibu John, Founder, Trinity Media & Secretary General & Founder, 3DPERA.

Many top dignitaries from the Medical, Dental, Maxillofacial, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Design, Manufacturing, Tissue Engineering, 3D Bioprinting, Art, Jewellery, Fashion, Entertaiment, Education & Research spoke of their respective fields.

There were speakers of repute and expertise like Dr John Nesan, MD, Ctars, Dr. Mahesh K, clinical Pediatric Cardiologists, Amrita Institute of Medical Science, Dr. Kalaivanan K, Orthopedic, SIMS hospital, Mr. Daniel Martínez, Founder, Copper 3D, Sai Santhosh, Application Engineer, Cadfem, G L Sudhakar, Application Engineer, EOS India, Dr. Jayesh Bellare, Scientist & Researcher, IIT Bombay, Dr Suresh Poosala, Director, Reagene Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Yogendra Pratap, Researcher & Scientist, IIT Guwahati, Shri Sanjeev Rasal, Srinath Ravichandran, Founder, AGNIKUL, IDEMI, MSME, Govt. of India, Dr Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, Rajiv Popley, Director, Popley & Sons, Rishiraj Sethi, Founder, Aura Arts, Aakash, Founder, AHA 3D, Prof Devicharan and students from Manipal institute sharing their research papers in the event. They all spoke about the benefits and interest relating to their industry sharing knowledge about 3D printing and where 3D printing technology can bring a big revolution.

