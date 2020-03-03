National objective to reduce the dependability on oil import by ten percent in next five years has thrown many challenges in oil and gas industries. The energy security of our nation depends more than 35% on oil and gas as primary fuel, where more than eighty percent of oil and fifty percent of gas consumed in the nation are imported.

The quality of fluid that reservoir produces changes due to ageing, more in terms of water content and hydrogen sulfides. Today more than two third of fluid produced from reservoir in India, is water either in free or in emulsion form. The emulsion is sometimes so tight that it becomes a big challenge for chemists to find out a befitting formulation to break it. This is worth mentioning here that two third of the oil production is coming out through matured reservoir in the world which produce huge quantity of water, crossing even ninety five percent.

Pipeline Integrity, Flow Assurance, Quality Control, Process Operation, and Environment Protection and there are many other areas, where chemical application plays very important role making it unavoidable in industries.

This is the 2nd edition of the conference on Chemical Application. The 1st edition was “Oilfield Chemical & Treatment Conference (OFCTC 2019)” helt at Mumbai on 18-19th July 2019. The 1st edition was highly successful, 30 plus Speakers, 100 plus Delegates. Many Interesting Technical Papers were presented during the conference.

Looking at the importance of chemical application in oil and gas industries and making it more cost-effective and environment-friendly “2nd Edition of Global Chemical Application Conference in Oil & Gas Industries” is being organized on 29-30th May 2020 at Mumbai, INDIA.

GCAC 2020 will provide an ideal platform for Technocrates like engineers, chemists, scientists, manufacturers, R&D institutes, suppliers from industries and professors, students, research scholars from educational institutes shall gain a lot by sharing, assimilating and disseminating their knowledge and experience in this conference, which is essential for career growth, improving productivity and cost effectiveness in oil and gas industries. Confluence knowledge and experience with synergetic approach by industries and academia, in the conference, shall be a step towards strengthening our commitment to the energy security of the nation.

GCAC 2020 shall be your perfect opportunity to share, network, experience & grow. It’s a Forum, where you must be.