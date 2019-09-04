2nd Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 in Mumbai

2nd Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 overviews and integrates the business and technical problems that pharmaceutical companies should be aware of in order to fight the major global problem of counterfeit medicines. In addition to discussion of the problems, this conference addresses serialisation; track and trace analytical techniques scientists use to detect counterfeits and identifying solutions to the threat of counterfeit medical products. Please contact me on KAVITHA at Email: kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or Call: +91 44 24762472.
SPONSORS:
· BROTHERS Pharmamach
· NOOS TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED
Sponsor, Exhibition Stall (Booth) and a paid Speaker Slots are also available.
KEY SPEAKERS:
K. BANGARURAJAN, Joint Drugs Controller (INDIA), CDSCO (HQ)
VIKAS BIYANI, Asst.Commissioner (Drugs), FDA Maharashtra
MAYUR PARMAR , Deputy Collector, Government Of Gujarat
SUDHIR MOHAN BANSAL, Vice President & India Head of Supply Chain Management, Pfizer
AMIT KALE, Associate Vice President - Packaging and Automation, Reliance
OMPRAKASH S. SADHWANI, Former Joint Commissioner and controlling Authority Food and Drug Administration (Maharashtra state)
CHANDRA SEKHAR, Vice President Quality, Reliance Life Sciences
UDAYKUMAR RAKIBE, Founder, PharmaMantra
VAIBHAV KULKARNI, Director - Regulatory Affairs, Abbott Nutrition
NARESH TONDARE, Senior Director - National Regulatory Affairs, Biocon
SUNIL ACHARYA , Packaging Development, S.C.P.L
RITESH GOHEL, Senior Manager, Global Serialisation and Track & Trace, Sun Pharma
S.R.SALUNKHE, Former Assistant commissioner – FDA Maharashtra
PRABIR DAS, Head - Packaging Tech Services, OSD, Mylan Laboratories
SANJAY KUMAR, Head Of Legal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals
BIMAL MEHTA, CEO, Vakils Premedia
SANJAY DAVE, CCO, Anfarnd Consultancy Services
VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom
VIRENDRA SINGH, Senior Manager, Reliance Life Sciences
GAURAJ SHAH, Counsel, Bombay High Court
JAGDISH VYAS, Manager, Abbott
RAJSHRI CHETAN PARDESHI, Manager - Packaging Development & Labelling, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
DARSHAN VARTAK , Head Packaging Technical, Anchor by Panasonic
SUKHDEV SINGH SAINI, Packaging Lead, Colgate Palmolive
Plus many more
CONFERENCE DELEGATE REGISTRATION:
Standard Price – (INR 15,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)
For Bulk Booking of More Than 5 Delegates – Please let us know your interests.
Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together.
