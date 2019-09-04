Events Corner

2nd Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 in Mumbai

19th September 2019, Kohinoor Continental Hotel, Mumbai, India

2nd Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 in Mumbai

2nd Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 overviews and integrates the business and technical problems that pharmaceutical companies should be aware of in order to fight the major global problem of counterfeit medicines. In addition to discussion of the problems, this conference addresses serialisation; track and trace analytical techniques scientists use to detect counterfeits and identifying solutions to the threat of counterfeit medical products. Please contact me on KAVITHA at Email: kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or Call: +91 44 24762472.

SPONSORS:

· BROTHERS Pharmamach

· NOOS TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Sponsor, Exhibition Stall (Booth) and a paid Speaker Slots are also available.

KEY SPEAKERS:

  • K. BANGARURAJAN, Joint Drugs Controller (INDIA), CDSCO (HQ)

  • VIKAS BIYANI, Asst.Commissioner (Drugs), FDA Maharashtra

  • MAYUR PARMAR , Deputy Collector, Government Of Gujarat

  • SUDHIR MOHAN BANSAL, Vice President & India Head of Supply Chain Management, Pfizer

  • AMIT KALE, Associate Vice President - Packaging and Automation, Reliance

  • OMPRAKASH S. SADHWANI, Former Joint Commissioner and controlling Authority Food and Drug Administration (Maharashtra state)

  • CHANDRA SEKHAR, Vice President Quality, Reliance Life Sciences

  • UDAYKUMAR RAKIBE, Founder, PharmaMantra

  • VAIBHAV KULKARNI, Director - Regulatory Affairs, Abbott Nutrition

  • NARESH TONDARE, Senior Director - National Regulatory Affairs, Biocon

  • SUNIL ACHARYA , Packaging Development, S.C.P.L

  • RITESH GOHEL, Senior Manager, Global Serialisation and Track & Trace, Sun Pharma

  • S.R.SALUNKHE, Former Assistant commissioner – FDA Maharashtra

  • PRABIR DAS, Head - Packaging Tech Services, OSD, Mylan Laboratories

  • SANJAY KUMAR, Head Of Legal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

  • BIMAL MEHTA, CEO, Vakils Premedia

  • SANJAY DAVE, CCO, Anfarnd Consultancy Services

  • VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

  • VIRENDRA SINGH, Senior Manager, Reliance Life Sciences

  • GAURAJ SHAH, Counsel, Bombay High Court

  • JAGDISH VYAS, Manager, Abbott

  • RAJSHRI CHETAN PARDESHI, Manager - Packaging Development & Labelling, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

  • DARSHAN VARTAK , Head Packaging Technical, Anchor by Panasonic

  • SUKHDEV SINGH SAINI, Packaging Lead, Colgate Palmolive

Plus many more

CONFERENCE DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

  • Standard Price – (INR 15,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

  • For Bulk Booking of More Than 5 Delegates – Please let us know your interests.

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking drinks time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.

