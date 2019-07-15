2nd Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 overviews and integrates the business and technical problems that pharmaceutical companies should be aware of in order to fight the major global problem of counterfeit medicines. In addition to discussion of the problems, this conference addresses serialisation; track and trace analytical techniques scientists use to detect counterfeits and identifying solutions to the threat of counterfeit medical products.

CONFERENCE DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

In order to register contact us on E-mail - kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in Tel: +91 44 24762472 OR M: +91 9940791115

Early Bird Discount Price (Valid until 06th August) – 1 Delegate – (INR 10,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

Standard Price (Valid From 07th August) – 1 Delegate – (INR 15,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

For Bulk Booking of More Than 5 Delegates – Please let us know your interests.

CONFERENCE SPONSORSHIP:

Sponsor, Exhibition Stall (Booth) and a paid Speaker Slots are also available.

We also have some sponsorship opportunities available for the event, which gives you an opportunity to sponsor/speak/exhibit, and create brand awareness. In addition, the networking opportunities in focused and relevant industry gathering provide the personal contact necessary for business development efforts.

Introducing the First list of confirmed Speakers

K. BANGARURAJAN, Joint Drugs Controller (INDIA), CDSCO (HQ)

RUBINA BOSE, Deputy Drugs Controller(India), CDSCO (WZ)

AMIT KALE, Associate Vice President - Packaging and Automation, Reliance

OMPRAKASH S. SADHWANI, Former Joint Commissioner and controlling Authority Food and Drug Administration (Maharashtra state)

CHANDRA SEKHAR, Vice President Quality, Reliance Life Sciences

UDAYKUMAR RAKIBE, Founder, PharmaMantra

VAIBHAV KULKARNI, Director - Regulatory Affairs, Abbott Nutrition

NARESH TONDARE, Senior Director - National Regulatory Affairs, Biocon

RITESH GOHEL, Lead, Global Serialisation and Track & Trace, Sun Pharma

S.R.SALUNKHE, Former Assistant commissioner – FDA Maharashtra

PRABIR DAS, Head - Packaging Tech Services, OSD, Mylan Laboratories

VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

GAURAJ SHAH, Counsel, Bombay High Court

JAGDISH VYAS, Manager, Abbott

RAJSHRI CHETAN PARDESHI, Manager – New Product & Commercial Packaging Development, and Sourcing Head for Regulated Market, Unosource Pharma (An Akums Enterprise)

Plus many more

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking drinks time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.