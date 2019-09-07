Many CFOs believe that their current finance function is not equipped to meet the demands the future will place on it. For CFOs to meet the challenges of a changing world, they must not only re-evaluate their own competencies, but also equip their function with the right tools and surround themselves with the right team.

Driven by an agenda created "by CFOs, for CFOs," the invite only CFO Leadership Summit is the largest gathering of like-minded finance pioneers from a wide spectrum of organizations across India and this is the 16th and final edition happening in Delhi this year after 2 successful editions earlier this year in Bangalore and Mumbai. This conference has been designed to minimize time frame while maximizing the depth of true peer-to-peer engagement. The 16th Edition CFO Leadership Summit is also a hub for ﬁnance leaders and experts to meet, network and discuss the challenges facing the industry. It is also a platform for adopting disruptive technologies and bridging them with ﬁnance function to generate meaningful business associations.

The platform hosts very influential and experienced professionals from the finance sector as speakers and panelists share their knowledge and insights with the attendees. The topics being discussed at the event include Digital Transformation for Finance, Cybersecurity, CFO as the Persona of Success, Captaincy and more.

With some key experts like Deepak Doegar (CFO - JCB India), Pankaj Vasani (Executive President & Group CFO - South Asia Publicis Groupe), Arnab Roy (CFO - Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited), Anjali Bhadbhade (CFO - DHL Express), Rajrishi Singhal (Consulting Editor – Mint), and more. The summit will helm very pertinent discussions on business strategies and digital transformation tools to enable the latest finance functions and operations, over the day.

To facilitate a discourse to decision-making trajectory for the business owners, The CFO Leadership Summit will also showcase some niche solutions specifically evolved to cater to the corporates from solution providers like HDFC, Happay, Zoho, Egencia, Mintz, Crif, Mahindra Insurance, Mynd Solutions, Tally and Lease plan.

At this initiative we also aim to honor distinguished Leaders who have contributed in shaping businesses and showcased best practices in learning by achieving new milestones through the CFO Leadership Awards 2019, delivering innovative solutions and business value to their organizations making extraordinary contributions.

We are also pleased to announce the 17th Edition of the CFO Leadership Summit scheduled for 2020. Stay tuned for the dates and venue for an event bigger and better than ever before.

