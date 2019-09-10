15th Edition of IAMAI’s Marketing Conclave to Focus on Future of Marketing

Mumbai: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is all set to host the 15th edition of the Marketing Conclave on 13th September 2019 at Taj Lands’ End Mumbai. The theme of the daylong conference is ‘The Age of MadTech’.

The conference will bring together experts from the marketing fraternity who will discuss, dissect and converse on the Future of Marketing – ‘THE AGE OF MADTECH’.

The digital marketing landscape in India is on an upsurge. As on 2018, the Indian digital advertising market was pegged at Rs 61,878 crore and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.62% till 2021 to reach a market size of Rs 85,250 crore, according to DAN report. This conclave by IAMAI will provide an excellent platform for delegates to network with peers and discuss the latest trends of ‘martech’ and also ways to push the industry forward to continue the growth momentum.

The conclave will have high-profile industry stalwarts like Anita Nayyar, CEO India & South East Asia, Havas Media Group; Arvind RP, Director - Marketing & Communications, McDonald’s; Charles Ross, Asia Editorial Director, The Economist Intelligence Unit; Mohit Kapoor, Business Leader (VP), Jio; Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing, Spotify; Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Business Head, Technology, Automotive, Facebook; Rishabh Sharma, Head of Brand Strategy – India, Twitter; Robert Hain, Senior Product Manager, IBM; Sunder Madakshira, Head – Marketing, Adobe; Tushar Vyas, President, GroupM; Vivek Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, DAN Performance Group.

The conclave will have a number of brands and delegates who would share their knowledge on the changing marketing dynamics; besides being a learning platform to understand the various new-age marketing methods.

Some of the top brands that are going to attend the conference this year are ; Alt Balaji; Amazon; Asian Paints ; Axis Bank ;Book My Show ; Cipla ;Dream 11 ; Eros Now ; Godrej ;GroupM ;HDFC Bank ; Hotstar ;ICICI Bank; JioSavaan; Kotak Mahindra Bank; Marico; Nykaa; Pantaloons ;Radio City; Red Chillies Entertainment; McDonald’s; SBI; Sony Liv; Star Entertainment; Tata Sky ; Times Network; Vodafone Idea Limited; Yashraj Films; Yes Bank; Yatra.com ;Zee5

The conclave will serve as a learning platform for the participants to understand various new-age marketing methods. The conclave will have discussions, keynotes, and chats which will be attended by content creators, marketing and advertisement professionals, publishers, startups and digital marketers.

About IAMAI (Internet and Mobile Association of India)

The Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] is a young and vibrant association with ambitions of representing the entire gamut of digital businesses in India. It was established in 2004 by the leading online publishers, and in the last 15 years has come to effectively address the challenges facing the digital and online industry including mobile content and services, online publishing, mobile advertising, online advertising, ecommerce and mobile & digital payments among others.

Fifteen years after its establishment, the association is still the only professional industry body representing the online industry in India. The association is registered under the Societies Act and is a recognized charity in Maharashtra. With a membership of nearly 300 Indian and overseas companies, and with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, the association is well placed to work towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India.

Visit: https://marketingconclave.in/