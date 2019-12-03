14th Biosimilars Congregation 2019 will be your opportunity with leading industry experts to discuss from development, manufacturing to commercialization - The current landscape, legal, regulatory, funding, challenges, market access strategy, business models and how to get to market.
Please note that this is a PAID event and NOT A FREE event (no complimentary passes available). Any invite, email or tickets issued mentioning it as a free pass or free ticket to this event through any third party site will strictly not be accepted by the organizer and entry won’t be granted at the event.
Please contact KAVITHA at Email: kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or Call: +91 44 24762472.
SPONSORS:
· NAVITAS LIFE SCIENCES
· GK PHARMACEUTICALS CMO
· NUCLEON THERAPEUTICS
KEY SPEAKERS:
· ASHOK KUMAR, President Centre for Research & Development, Ipca Laboratories
· MAYUR PARMAR, Deputy Collector, Government Of Gujarat
· HANMANT BARKATE, Vice President & Head Medical Services (India & MEA), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
· RISHI JAIN, Vice President, Medical, Clinical & Regulatory Affairs, India Business & ROW, Wockhardt
· MAYRA GUZMAN-KASLOW, President & CEO, GK Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Operations (Puerto Rico, USA)
· ARUN BHATT, Consultant – Clinical Research & Development
· SAMIR KULKARNI, Consultant Biosimilars Product development
· S.R.SALUNKHE, Former Assistant commissioner, FDA Maharashtra
· RAHUL GUPTA, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, USV
· MANISH MAHAJAN, Head- Medical Affairs, Cadila Healthcare (BU- Biologics)
· DEVESH BHARDWAJ, Head Biotechnology R&D, Mankind Pharma
· GANESH DIVEKAR, Head - Clinical Research and Pharmacovigilance, Bharat Serums and Vaccines
· ALAP GANDHI, Head- Medical Affairs, GSK
· SRIVANI MUKKAMALA, Independent Consultant
· GAURAV AGARWAL, Biosimilars Program Manager, Wockhardt
· PRADEEP NAGALKAR, Head of Quality Control, Haffkine Biopharmaceutical
· SANDEEP JAGTAP, Assistant General Manager (Global Clinical Development), Mylan Laboratories
· MUJTABA HUSSAIN NAQVI SYED, Team lead, Ideation, Medical Affairs, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
· CHIRAG BHATT, Head-Quality, MIV Therapeutics (India)
· HARSHAD RASANE, Clinical Operations – Biosimilars, Reliance Life Sciences
· UJWALA V. SALVI, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Nucleon Therapeutics
· PRANJAL BORDOLOI, Vice President – Clinical Medical Affairs & Pharmacovigilance, Veeda Clinical Research
· THOMAS PHILIP, Senior Manager Digital Strategy and Analytics, Cipla
· ROSHAN PAWAR, Senior Medical Advisor, Oncology, Alkem Laboratories
· HEMANT ZAVERI, General Manager - Head Medical Affairs, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
· PRASHANT BODHE, Director, CliniSearch
Plus many more
KEY THEMES DISCUSSED:
· Biosimilar companies market assessment – Where are we to ahead?
· Present state and future scenario of the biosimilar market.
· Why does India need biotechnology to guarantee the safety of food, feed and nutrition?
· What are Indian institutes and scientists ' innovative biotechnological methods?
· Current landscape and policy updates for global biosimilars
· Discussing pricing approach and value management as a growing need
· Current challenges in developing biosimilars
· Scientific and strategic approaches taken for successfully developing of follow-on-biologics
· How and when should investors be involved in biotech funding?
· Product processing and production, permits and licensing and other direct costs
· Biosimilars & Biobetters development
· Product development, marketing authorisation and post-registration surveillance differences between generics and biosimilars
· Discussing about the growth statistics of biopharmaceutical industry in India
· Challenges faced in the development and production of biosimilars
· Regulatory authorities guidelines for the advancement and approval of biosimilars
· Strategies for better regulatory expertise and cross-nation support for advance regulatory policy innovation
· Be part of a major networking opportunity
DELEGATE REGISTRATION:
· Standard Price – (INR 10,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)
· For Bulk Booking of More Than 5 Delegates – Please let us know your interests.
WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
CSOs, CMOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors, Team Leaders, and Senior Scientists from the following roles:
Biopharmaceuticals/ Biotherapeutics, Follow on Biologics/Follow on Proteins, Biologics/Biotechnology/ Bio generics, Legal Affairs, Intellectual Property, Health Economics, Pricing and Reimbursement, Clinical Immunology, Principal Scientist, Chief Scientific Officer, Process Control and Analytical Technologies, Analytical Characterisation, Regulatory Compliance, Pharmacovigilance, Drug Safety & Risk Management, Quality Affairs/ Quality Control, New Product Development, Process Science, Portfolio Management, Research & Development, Business Development, Business Operations, Scientific Affairs, Commercial Affair
