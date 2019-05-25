12th Edition of Manufacturing IT Summit

Bangalore: The automation in the manufacturing industry in India is required to reach a level of $3.5 billion by 2020, and by then the sector alone is relied upon to create 90 million new employment opportunities. It broadly concurs that automation makes processes increasingly effective and prompts fewer defects. It is this increase in the efficiency that is driving numerous Indian manufacturing companies to automate their processes. The demand for production line automation has given an impulse to the industrial automation industry in India. Businesses in India like the automotive, mining, and chemical industry are automating procedures and making them progressively imaginative.

Addressing this changing face of the Indian manufacturing sector, the 12th edition manufacturing IT summit is the perfect platform for C-suite executives of manufacturing companies across industries, to come together and discuss the IT trends in the Indian manufacturing industry, network with peers, and build ROI-backed business relations. This summit also facilitates a marketplace for the buyers to meet with the sellers, offering disruptive solutions on the emerging trends in manufacturing’s IT.

The platform hosts very influential and experienced professionals from the manufacturing sector as speakers and panelists to share their knowledge with the attendees. The topics to be enclosed and discussed at the event include IoT and Industry Transformation, AI and Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Digital Twin, Additive Factory, Cobots, Cybersecurity, and MES.

Some of the esteemed speakers at the conference include Tulika Pandey (Scientist ‘F’ and Director at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India), Vineet Jaiswal (Chief Digital Office at JSW Steel Ltd.), R. Radhakrishnan (Executive Director – Information Systems at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.), Amitabh P Mishra (President and Global CTO at Emcure Pharma Group), Prasad Patil (Chief Technology Officer at JM Baxi Technology Businesses), Subrata Dey (Executive Vice President and Head Global IT at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.), Shriram Deshpande (Director at Whirlpool), Amit Shukla (Group CIO at Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.), Jayant Sawant (Asst. Vice President at Praj Industries), and Sandiip Kothari (Head of Information Technology at Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.)

IT is the driver of digital change and solicits acknowledgment and recognition for the impact in the dynamic manufacturing sector. Thus, the 12th edition MITS will honor the top IT heads from manufacturing companies with the MITS Leadership Awards 2019, for delivering innovative solutions and business value to their organization in an extraordinary manner.

This conference is an ROI-driven, invitation-only platform to bring together pre-qualified buyers with an estimated spending budget, and reputed solution providers to foster meaningful business associations! The conference is aimed to enable sponsors with a target audience including C-Suite decision makers having considerable spending budgets, and, on the spot one to one meetings with the representatives of their preferred companies.

